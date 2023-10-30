MadameNoire Featured Video

A pregnant Ciara gave Instagram users a show after entering the chat for South African newcomer Tyla’s viral dance challenge for “Water.”

On Oct. 28, the “Level Up” took to Instagram and bodied the choreography to the chart-topping single. Ciara, with her growing baby bump, donned a plaid schoolgirl miniskirt, white tank and furry boots. The fresh-faced mom of three and one in the oven smiled as she held her water bottle and bounced that thang to Tyla’s banger. The Texas native also put a fuzzy, white towel on the pristine tile floor so she wouldn’t slip.

“Up here tryin’ to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone ðŸ™ˆ ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜ðŸ˜­,” the 38-year-old entertainer wrote in the caption.

Fans and celebrities wasted no time praising Ciara’s take on the “Water” dance challenge.

“And STILL EATING!! AYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!,” one person wrote to the singer.

Fitness guru Massy Arias commented, “Yasss! Get it, mama!ðŸ”¥.”

“We Love it, Cici ðŸ˜,” another fan wrote.

It wasn’t lost on some fans that whinin’ her waist was why Ciara was pregnant for the fourth time.

“Keep on… you gonna stay in your current state of with child! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ â¤ï¸â¤ï¸,” Sassy Jones shop owner penned.

Another fan wrote, “THIS IS EXACTLY WHY YOU PREGNANT AGAIN ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°!”

Tyla jumped into the comment section and put her stamp of approval on Ciara’s rendition of the “Water” dance challenge, writing, “Yesss Ma!!!ðŸ¤”

The sexy single dropped over the summer in July. The South African singer’s infectious vocals over that hard-ass beat leveled up when Tyla added choreography to the banger. Initially starting on TikTok and then going to Instagram, the “Water” dance challenge gained traction with the platforms’ users. Celebrities and fans alike tapped in for their renditions of the dance.

Ciara’s seven-year union with husband Russell Wilson has the “Oh” singer glowing. On Oct. 4, the artist spoke candidly about exiting her toxic relationship with rapper Future– with whom she shares her oldest son.

“When you know you’re supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life, you know it from your head to [your] feet, and your feet to your head. In your soul and in your body, you know it,” Ciara explained. “It’s almost like your tastebuds change. You’ve got to also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself. Like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change, but what does that mean?”

