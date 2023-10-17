MadameNoire Featured Video

TikTok creator and founder of the brand Free Human Collection, Jonathan Bertolini, had his mother react to Drake and SZA singing in Spanish on their respective tracks — her reaction was like night and day.

In a video posted to Bertolini’s TikTok page Oct. 11, the hilarious matriarch looked perplexed and visibly annoyed as she listened to Drake attempt to sing in Spanish on his song “Gently” featuring Bad Bunny. The catchy reggaeton track appears on the Toronto native’s new album, For All The Dogs.

*Editor’s note* Drake’s sentences were mostly coherent and accurate, but Drizzy could have improved his accent.

“Me gusta su sonrisa aunque me haga daño I live like Sopranos, Italianos I’ve been El Chico for cincuenta años Me gusta su culazo perreando Le da hasta abajo, le gusta este tamaño Dale, Papi Champaño, jeez”

Bertolini’s mom wasn’t impressed with Drake’s Spanish.

“He’s dumb,” Bertolini’s mother, who looked appalled by the rapper’s terrible Spanish, said.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of watching the TikTok influencer’s mom tear Drake’s Spanish speaking skills to shreds with her hilarious reaction.

“I made the same face when I heard him, too. Lol Those were the longest 36 seconds of my life,” wrote one user.

Another netizen on TikTok penned, “I don’t even speak Spanish, and that was my face.”

SZA’s verse in Kali Uchi’s “Fue Mejor” surprised the matriarch.

Bertolini’s mother was surprised when she heard SZA belt in Spanish on Kali Uchis’ 2021 hit “Fue Mejor.”

“Di mi última toma al cambio de enemigo Di mi última y dejaste que esa perra se fuera con lo mejor de mí (De mí) Tú nunca fuiste mío, tú nunca fuiste mierda Desde la primera vez que me probaste Duro dejarte ir cuando lo haces así Te hace sentir bueno cuando me Tratas tan mal, tú Me diste más de lo que te pedí”

With a look of astonishment plastered on her face, the funny mom couldn’t believe how well the R&B crooner hit every last note of her lyrics in Spanish.

“She doesn’t speak Spanish? That’s excellent! See, she practiced her role. She understood the assignment,” the momma gushed in a video posted Oct. 15.

Fans in the comments section couldn’t agree more.

“She had Kali Uchis with her. She made sure it sounded right!” wrote one user.

Another person opined, “I thought the same thing. SZA cleared her verse.”

SZA is a fluent Spanish speaker.

During an interview with Billboard in 2021, Kali Uchis revealed that she helped SZA to perfect her Spanish on “Fue Mejor.” Still, the St. Louis native had plenty of experience speaking the language beforehand.

In 2020, the “Kill Bill” hitmaker expressed that she was a fluent Spanish speaker on X(formerly Twitter) when a fan asked if she could speak “any other languages besides English.”

“Spanish. Can understand Portuguese [and] Italian. Not so much French, but I could survive if left lol +lil German from my mama,” the singer responded.

Bertolini’s mom returned to TikTok on Oct. 16 with another reaction video — this time rating Nicki Minaj’ ‘s verse in Spanish on “Tusa” alongside Colombian singer Karol G. Check out her hilarious reaction below.

