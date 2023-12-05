MadameNoire Featured Video

Speculation is swirling that Summer Walker and Lil Meech have split for the second time.

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer and the BMF actor have unfollowed each other on Instagram, according to AceShowBiz. It’s unclear what prompted the celebrities’ recent social media behavior and if it directly reflects their relationship’s status.

Neither Summer nor Meech has confirmed their rumored second breakup. That said, the Clear 2: Soft Life EP songstress allegedly posted some subtly revealing information in now-deleted retweets.

“I remember I cut a nigga off bc I had to put my bed together by myself,” one of the reposts said, according to AceShowBiz. “You think you finna lay up in a BED I put together???”

Another reported retweet Summer shared was originally posted by Ari Fletcher. The post allegedly read, “Niggas love they homeboys more than anybody on earth.”

In November, rumors swirled that Summer was possibly pregnant with Meech’s child.

According to Rap-Up, the singer posted new merch that features her mugshot and the words, “Guess how many months I am for a cash prize.” The $35 shirt promised a $10,000,000 winning and on the back said, “To claim reward, call 1-800-MIND-YO-BUSINESS.”

The singer reportedly posted the shirt on Instagram Nov. 18 with the caption, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Link in story.”

Days earlier, Summer posted a photo dump of herself with the caption, “Baby bump,” and no further context. In September, the 27-year-old mother of three posted about how much she missed being pregnant.

Meech, born Demetrius Flenory Jr., is the last man Summer has been romantically linked to in the public eye.

The 23-year-old BMF star confirmed his romance with the 27-year-old musician in April after online users speculated that the two were an item. During a May episode of Caresha Please, Summer said she felt forced into making her and Meech’s relationship public by nosy people on the internet. The “Girls Need Love” singer also cheekily claimed that the actor’s package is “giving Big Meech.”

The couple formally debuted their love when they hit the BET Awards red carpet together in June. Around two months later, a neighbor’s Ring camera footage caught Meech entering another woman’s home. The actor tried to downplay the highly circulated clip and claimed he was just helping his “cousin” take her groceries inside.

Summer had confirmed her and Meech’s breakup days before the Ring camera footage went viral. The singer took to her Instagram Stories and said, “Can’t do the cheating stuff.”

Netizens learned that the couple allegedly started dating again in October, according to Bossip. The couple was photographed enjoying a family fun day with Summer’s kids at a pumpkin patch and together — just the two of them — during a weekend in Atlanta.

Whether or not Summer and Meech are still dating, we wish them both the best.

