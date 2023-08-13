MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker has been living her life best life since her split from BMF actor Lil Meech.

The musician and mommy of three posted a clip on TikTok Aug. 9 of her reenacting an iconic scene from 1998’s The Players Club. Summer bodied the role of Ronnie and even rocked the character’s platinum-blonde hair. She chose to reenact the legendary scene where the fictional stripper confidently walked into a room full of cops and demanded their undivided attention while she gave them a strip tease.

Summer wore a short light green robe with white lingerie underneath. She strutted into the room wielding a long Slim Jim and quoted Ronnie’s hilarious commands.

“Alright, you white motherfuckas, all eyes on me,” the singer demanded after she playfully kicked open a door. “If I catch you looking at anything else, I’m gon beat your ass like a runaway slave. Start the music!”

The Player’s Club clip isn’t the only way Summer’s played around on the internet since she called it quits with Meech. The singer’s unbothered baddie status seemingly went into full effect after the BMF actor was caught with another woman.

Meech got put on blast when a Ring camera caught him sneaking into a random woman’s apartment. Summer took to social media that day and seemingly confirmed that the couple had split over the actor’s infidelity. On her Instagram Stories, she said, “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda, but I couldn’t. It was cute, though. I wish him the best.” In another post, she added, “Can’t do that cheating stuff.”

Summer was out shaking ass and posing with stacks of money within days. The singer had a post-breakup outing with Saucy Santana, Sexxy Red and Sukihana that was one for the books. In a photo slideshow, she posted Aug. 4, the singer was happily upside down with her legs spread in the air.

The photo of her and the other musicians went so viral that social media users started recreating the moment with their own friends. Summer posted a compilation video of her fans’ similar photos Aug. 6 and wrote, “Y’all slo 🤣.”

The “Insane” singer posted sultry snapshots Aug. 4 that were captured before her outing with Santana, Sexxy Red and Sukihana. The singer captioned it, “Anyway life’s great coochie still good 💦.”

Summer is letting loose and having fun. The Still Over It singer opened up in her May 2023 Caresha Please interview about how she’s not the type to sit around and pout once she’s washed her hands of a relationship. The busy mother of three has also let her haters know that she’ll continue living life to the fullest — even while putting her children first.

