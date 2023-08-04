MadameNoire Featured Video

A suspicious Ring camera video of BMF star Lil Meech entering a woman’s home has social media users speculating whether Summer Walker’s cheating allegations against the actor are true.

On Aug.1, Houston-based DJ El Dorado put Meech on blast after he shared a Ring camera video that captured the 23-year-old star entering a woman’s home in Houston. The footage was captured by a neighbor’s Ring video from across the hall. It’s unclear if the video was filmed by El Dorado.

In the short clip, Meech could be seen walking behind a woman, who was clearly not Walker. The thick beauty rocked long flowing box braids and a gray leisurewear outfit that showed off her big ass and curvy waist. After entering the woman’s home, the actor exited around 17 minutes later, according to Vibe.

“That ain’t Summer. Ring gone catch you every time,” El Dorado captioned the sneaky clip.

Coincidentally, the video flooded the internet around the same time Summer Walker hinted about breaking up with the actor via her Instagram stories.

On July 30, the 27-year-old singer posted a cryptic message that read, “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda, but I couldn’t. It was cute, though. I wish him the best.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “Can’t do that cheating stuff.”

Lil Meech seemingly cleared the air about the Ring camera footage.

Tuesday evening, Lil Meech took to his Instagram Story to clear up the eyebrow-raising Ring video. The actor claimed that he was just helping his “cousin” with her groceries. “Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store,” he said in a short video as he smirked at the camera. It’s important to note– groceries were not present.

Naturally, netizens of X went wild on the platform speculating whether the clip was connected to him and the R&B songbird’s alleged split.

Unfortunately, Walker wasn’t buying the poor excuse. Shortly after Meech posted his testimony, the “White Tee” singer shared a few more thoughts about their alleged breakup.

“It’s just crazy how a nigga will really try to pursue the fuck out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote.

“I don’t understand men, but ima give it to God,” the R&B baddie added.

Yikes!

What do you think about this shady video? Does Meech have some explaining to do?

