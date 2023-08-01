MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory’s summer romance appears to have come to an end.

On July 30, Summer posted two cryptic messages to her Instagram stories that led fans to believe that the relationship between the 27-year-old singer and the 23-year-old actor was done and finished.

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda, but I couldn’t. It was cute, though. I wish him the best,” one photo read.

“Can’t do that cheating stuff,” the following slide read about the alleged breakup.

The whirlwind romance, which Summer confirmed in May on Caresha Please, appeared to be chocked full of cheating scandals that initially the “Ex For A Reason” singer ignored. The mother of three told Caresha that she waited to divulge her new relationship because she wanted to give herself and the BMF star “time” to settle into the new union, but she expressed that things were all good between the couple.

“I wanted at least like six months before people started to investigate, like damn. I really just wanted to give it some time. You know, it’s fresh. You never know what can happen, but so far, it’s great.”

Unfortunately, rumors of infidelity plagued Summer and Demetrius before the breakup.

In early May, a woman named Celina Powell alleged that she and the 23-year-old actor swung an ep. An OnlyFans clip of the two allegedly going to Pound Town found its way to the internet. Celina posted an image of herself rocking Lil Meech’s BMF chain a day after the singer and him went public with their relationship. Ironically, the freaky video was reportedly recorded in 2022.

In June, Anisa Ali Abdu was also caught rocking the actor’s iced-out BMF chain. Summer even asked Anisa how her man’s chain got on her neck. The woman seemingly denied knowing Demetrius after the singer questioned their relationship.

“Hi love, first off, I’m a huge supporter; me and him don’t know each other at all. My apologies if you feel disrespected,” Anisa replied. “I can take the videos down if you’d like. I’m not that type of woman.”

Summer rebutted, “You don’t have to take them down, but if y’all don’t know each other, how’d u end up with his chain on?”

Abdu explained that she walked up right up to Meech’s security and “just asked to try it on.”

“Meech and I didn’t even have a conversation on God,” she maintained.

Twitter users sounded off about Summer and Demetrius’ breakup, noting that she wasn’t fucking around when she said she would leave.

Someone else noted that Lil Meech had unfollowed her on Instagram.

It’s good to know that Summer knows when to fold ‘em. We wish them both the best.