Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, claimed that the music mogul wanted to “snuff” Will Smith after the actor and Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly made advances toward Jennifer Lopez.

While being interviewed on The Art Of Dialogue‘s YouTube channel, Gene recalled the decades-old incident that led to Diddy reportedly wanting to put hands on Will. The former bodyguard claimed that the famous quad was at Matt Damon’s birthday party for Ben Affleck. The details of where Will was sitting were a bit jumbled, but at one point, Gene noted that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, Jada, Jennifer, Diddy and the two white actors were all on the same side of the venue.

He also alleged that he knew something was bothering his then-boss due to the “Last Night” artist’s body language at that moment.

“And when he [Diddy] stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over towards him, and he said to me, ‘Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause I’ma snuff him,'” Gene recounted Diddy saying.

The former bodyguard laughed when he remembered what he thought when the dancing producer allegedly expressed violent intentions against the “Gettin’ Jiggy With It” rapper. Gene’s opined that Willy from Philly would have “beat the shit” out of Diddy.

The former bodyguard did note that Diddy “could scrap” when necessary.

Gene seemingly wanted to see his then-boss and Will go at it. He admitted that he stood far back enough so if Diddy initiated the fight, Will “could probably get two or three punches back in.”

Gene continued to laugh about the incident and emphasized how funny it was. He also pinpointed Diddy’s beef with Will and Jada that night.

“[Diddy] thought Jada and Will were coming on too strong to Jennifer, making advances.”

According to Newsweek, Diddy dated Jennifer from sometime in 1999 to February 2001. In September 2001, the singer married Chris Judd — a dancer she met on her “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” music video set. US Weekly reported that Jennifer was already engaged to Ben Affleck before she and Chris divorced in 2003.

Known by the couple name “Bennifer,” the white actor and Jennifer dramatically fell in and out of love multiple times, leading up to their July 2022 wedding.

Jada and Will’s tumultuous romantic history has made headlines in recent weeks, ahead of the actress’s Sept. 17 memoir release. One of the most shocking details that the Girls Trip star has shared is she and Will have been separated since 2016.

