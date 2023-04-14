MadameNoire Featured Video

Khia, the Philly rapper known for the raunchy hit single “My Neck, My Back,” had some Twitter users laughing and raising an eyebrow when she shared a shady video criticizing comedian Luenell about her infamous OnlyFans account.

The drama unfolded April 11, when Khia released a new episode of her internet comedy show Gag Order Live. Dressed in a Black headwrap and a graphic tee, Khia ripped Luenell to shreds for a recent OnlyFans post where the comedian was bathing herself in a tiny bathtub.

Related Stories Trina Talks Rap Battles, Old Beef And Being A Bigger Person By Not Acknowledging Khia

“Now Luenell girl, child Luenell! This is what you’ve been doing on OnlyFans? Bathing in a little ass tub in dirty water with a dirty ass dishrag?” the rapper-turned-comedian joked.

“The rag that you stop the tub up with? Making faces…girl. Y’all hoes don’t got no sex appeal. Do I need to give y’all hoes a class? Mo’Nique would never!”

Then, the hip-hop star teased the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy” about her weight.

“Now, Luenell, girl, you know your big Snuffalupugus ass done crossed the line. We still trying to figure out how you got your big ass in that little ass tub. Girl, who helped you in there?” Khia quipped.

The four-minute clip quickly went viral, and some social media users laughed right along with the “K-Wang” rapper.

On the other hand, some people didn’t see the humor in Khia’s shady jokes. Netizens slammed the rapper for poking fun at the School Dance star’s raunchy Onlyfans account. A few people criticized the influencer’s outdated decor in the background. Others threw shade at the internet personality’s seemingly failed music career.

The viral video didn’t take long to surface back to Luenell. Instead of gathering Khia for her mean jokes, the 64-year-old comedian delivered a mature clap back.

“I don’t care what anybody has to say about me. I do what I want, and I know why I am doing it,” the famous comedian wrote in the comments section of Its-On Site after the media outlet posted and deleted the video.

“I have not and will not be listening to her post…Miss Khia you have a nice day. Enjoy your page or blog or whatever this is. I want to continue to do me and work on this down payment for this house.”

We hear that, Luenell! Sometimes it’s best to ignore the haters.

Unfortunately, Luenell isn’t the only star that Khia has roasted on her internet show. Earlier this week, the “Queen of Gags” flamed Summer Walker and JT from the City Girls, too.

What do you think? Is Khia’s new internet series funny? Or is it giving Mean Girls?

RELATED CONTENT: Khia Shades Saweetie’s Remix Of Her Classic Single’ My Neck, My Back’