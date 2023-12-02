MadameNoire Featured Video

With Chrismas just a block away, Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West may need to decide and agree on a visitation agreement after sources claim the rapper’s not planning on returning to America anytime soon.

Ye has been out of the country for months with his wife, Bianca Censori. The two are settled in Saudi Arabia. But that hasn’t stopped him from seeing his children. As MadameNoire reported, he and his daughter, North West, had a father-daughter bonding trip in Dubai in November.

However, an insider told the U.S. Sun that the Donda rapper had no “immediate plans” to return to America despite having a place in the country and the holidays. This begs the question: will Ye spend time with his kids for Christmas?

“Ye has loved being out of LA. He’s never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ,” the insider said.

Plans have yet to be finalized, but according to the outlet, they’ve thrown in the idea of having Kim fly the kids to Italy, where Ye has a rental place.

“There is talk of [Ye and Bianca] returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he’s renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it’s up in the air at the minute,” the anonymous insider explained.

Kim and Ye had four children: North, 10; Saint West, 7; Chicago West, 5; and Psalm West, 4, who primarily live with their mother. Yet, it’s likely that only the oldest children will travel to see their father.

“He hasn’t had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim’s security and a nanny, but he does want to see them.”

Since Bianca returned from her trip to Australia, the married couple have planned for the holidays. Onlookers began singing the “trouble in paradise” rumors when they noticed Bianca traveled to Australia sans Ye. A source alleged Bianca returned home to Australia in early November after Ye made it known that he was only taking North with him to the Middle East.

During her time back home, the Yeezy architect was spotted having a blast, clubbing with her sister, Angeline, and reconnecting with friends from back home.

It was also reported that Bianca’s friends and family staged an intervention, expressing concerns over the 28-year-old’s wife’s well-being and safety, condemning the rapper’s “controlling ways.”

In October, someone claimed Ye controlled many aspects of BIanca’s life, from what she ate to what she wore, accusing the “Jesus Walks” rapper of forbidding Bianca to speak.