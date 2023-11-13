MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye and his eldest child, North West, have been spending father-daughter bonding time in the Middle East.

A clip posted Nov. 5 on X showed the 46-year-old Donda rapper — formerly known as Kanye West — and the 10-year-old holding hands and reportedly strolling through Dubai Mall.

The X post claimed that the snippet of the father and daughter was filmed the same day it was shared online.

A Nov. 4 tweet claimed the Grammy winner and his eldest child were also in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A clip attached to the post showed a trio of men talking to Ye — who was smiling — while North patiently waited for the rapper to finish socializing.

Conflicting reports claimed the video was also captured in Dubai, not Riyadh.

The behemoth 5.9 million-square-foot shopping hub is located in the downtown area of the United Arab Emirates capital. According to the mall’s website, it includes over 1,200 retail outlets and 150 luxury shopping and dining experiences. It’s also home to the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, which features throughout 300 species of marine animals.

Ahead of the musician’s trip with North, the 10-year-old shared several revelations about herself in an i-D feature published Oct. 31.

The shoot served as the tween’s first-ever solo magazine cover. Much of her quotes reflected how much of a daddy’s girl she is and how much she reveres Ye.

North said her favorite song at the moment was The College Dropout’s 2004 classic, “Through The Wire.” Additionally, she told the publication that she’d like to be a rapper and that her love of singing and performing came “a little bit” from her father.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

North candidly and confidently described herself in three words: “The Best Ever.” When asked who her style icon is, she said, “Me.”

It’s unclear if the father-daughter duo’s time in the Middle East was solely for bonding or if North tagged along while Ye was on a business trip.

The multitalented artist and his eldest child were noticeably unaccompanied by his wife, Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022.

The couple’s union came around a month after Ye finalized his divorce from his ex-wife and North’s mother, Kim Kardashian. Besides the 10-year-old, the Donda rapper and Kim share three other children — Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

