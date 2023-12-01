MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of Tokyo Toni, model and reality star Blac Chyna’s mother, wonder if the social media personality lost all her marbles. On Nov. 29, the 51-year-old took to TikTok with a video ostensibly aimed at former presidential candidate and secretary of state Hillary Clinton with a cryptic message.

“People are always talking,” Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, said. “But what happens when the talk isn’t cheap, and it is what it is? Well, what I mean by this is Hillary Clinton, man. I wouldn’t want to be in her shoes after this.”

Toni threw a *bombastic* side eye before ending the video.

The internet sensation didn’t go into detail, leaving social media users to sound off in her comments section.

“Girl, what are you talking about?”

“What did Hillary Clinton do?”

“What is the correlation to Hillary Clinton!!!???”

“She just be talking to talk.”

“This is how I write my conclusion paragraphs at 12am.”

“This a threat?”

“I was vibing, but she totally lost me at ‘Hillary Clinton.'”

X (formerly Twitter) users had a field day with this video. Some claimed Toni’s message had something to do with Henry Kissinger’s death, which still didn’t clarify her cryptic post.

Henry died Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 100.

Henry and Hillary, both former secretaries of state, had been close for years. The 76-year-old described him as a “friend” in her 2014 Washington Post review of his book, World Order .

“Kissinger is a friend, and I relied on his counsel when I served as secretary of state,” she wrote.

However, during the 2016 Presidential Democratic debate, candidate Bernie Sanders called out Hillary for being friends with Henry, who reportedly enabled genocide in Cambodia under Pol Pot while serving as President Richard M. Nixon’s secretary of state, according to a Feb. 12, 2016 report from the New York Times.

“I’m proud to say Henry Kissinger is not my friend,” Bernie stated.

From mid-November to now, Hillary faced public scrutiny after publishing an op-ed in the Atlantic about how “Hamas must go,” anathematizing the idea of Israel’s ceasefire and seemingly pushing for the demolition of Hamas no matter the cost.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, masked Columbia University students in New York confronted the former secretary of state in the common area of Columbia University’s International Affairs Building, chanting, “Hillary, Hillary, you can’t hide; you’re supporting genocide.”

Hillary continued walking without addressing any of the students.