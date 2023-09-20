MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna, aka Angela White, celebrated her first year of sobriety by receiving lots of love from her proud mama, Tokyo Toni.

The online and entertainment personality — who now goes by her birth name — couldn’t help but let the tears flow when her mother surprised her on the Tamron Hall Show Sept. 14. The former video vixen’s taping coincided with the one-year anniversary of her sobriety — which she, the host, and Toni discussed in depth.

When asked why she was so emotional when her mother joined her and Tamron on stage, Angela tearfully said, “Because I never thought I would make it to this point.”

Born Shalana Hunter, Toni was only 16 when Angela was conceived. Now 51, she recalled that raising her daughter was “very difficult” because the child’s father was absent. Toni added that the impact of Angela’s sobriety was immense. She said that Hollywood changes people, and she witnessed her daughter as “different, meaning in a bad way.”

“I had to go in to pull her out,” Toni stated. “Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone — this is who I birthed, Angela… And she has — for everyone in the world to know — she has the biggest heart in the world… She has a very big heart. It’s so big that sometimes she forgot about herself.”

At the start of her interview, Angela outlined the strictness of her sobriety. She said, “Not even a little shot, a little wine, a little this — nothing. Like, ‘No, I’m good. No, I’m straight.'”

The 35-year-old said what helped her along her sober living journey was bringing herself “back down to reality” and asking whether she was “hurting or helping” the people around her.

The personality was bare-faced and beautiful while on the daytime TV show, noting that the glammed-up persona she often embodies is “more of the Blac Chyna brand side.” Elsewhere in her interview, the mother of two received a cute purple cake and matching flowers in honor of her achievement.

Angela noted on Instagram that her process of giving up alcohol wasn’t easy, but she plans to continue being sober.

The former reality star said she learned a lot about herself amidst her break from drinking. She also thanked everyone who’s supported her along her journey.

“Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother and a great friend,” said the star, who shares daughter Dream Renée, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga.

Angela posted a screenshot of a Twelve Steps tracker that displayed the details of her one-year sobriety anniversary. She also posted another photo of a celebratory cake she received and a photo of her mom giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Angela and Toni’s recent lovefest comes over four months after they reconciled from a long and nasty estrangement. It’s nice to see they’re still reunited and able to celebrate such a milestone.

