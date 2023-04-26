MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Toni had an emotional breakdown as she seemingly reconnected with her estranged daughter Black Chyna.

In a clip that a fan page posted on Instagram April 23, the 51-year-old was beside herself as she and Chyna exchanged “I love yous.”

Sobbing profusely, Toni held up her phone and showed her followers an in-the-moment text exchange between her and someone named “Redds.” As she raised the device to the camera, the emotional matriarch impassionedly said, “That’s my daughter texting me now.”

After Chyna wrote, “I love you,” the former Finding Love ASAP! star replied, “I love you more.”

Then the former OnlyFans model affirmed the mother-daughter duo’s bond with a series of subsequent texts. Chyna penned, “Forever. I’m here for you. I know you are [for] me also. The devil will not win!”

In a separate part of the video, Toni let out a hearty and happy laugh when she picked up Chyna’s call. The latter said, “Hi, Momma.”

It’s unclear if the footage was screengrabbed live stream or if Toni posted and deleted the clips from her account’s Instagram feed.

Many Instagram users were happy about the dramatic and positive shift in Toni’s attitude toward Chyna and the pair’s possible reconciliation.

“I honestly hope they get a better relationship frfr,” one fan wrote.

“This really warmed my heart 💙. I’m so so happy let the healing process begin,” another commenter expressed.

Meanwhile, other online users highlighted the intensity of Toni’s emotional display. They claimed that the matriarch’s tears showed her affection for Chyna despite the public cruelty she’s subjected her daughter to.

“She love her daughter. She just express herself in the wrong manner to get her attention. But I’m happy for her, and I hope they mend whatever is broken.”

“That’s all she really wanted. Her daughter. Nothing else. She was angry and hurt and not processing all those emotions in the right way. She just wants her baby back.”

“I told you all, this woman loves her child, period! Yes, she has faults, but that’s unconditional [love] for her child! PERIODT!”

Just days ago, Toni was crying and seemingly at her wit’s end concerning her and Chyna’s relationship.

Born Shalana Hunter, the 51-year-old said she raised Chyna as a “spoiled” child.

“I don’t ever have to talk to her again because of the disappointment and the disrespect and the lies,” Toni said.

Toni has publicly berated, chastised and torn down Chyna for years.

The 51-year-old has expressed disappointment in how Chyna does and doesn’t financially provide for her.

Toni’s track record with her daughter is anything but clean, from saying her child was a “mistake” and a “statutory rape baby” to accusing Chyna of being in the Illuminati.

In March, Toni mocked the mother of two’s ongoing healing journey ney and decision to remove her cosmetic fillers. Earlier this month, the matriarch called her daughter out of her name and slammed her with demeaning insults.

Instead of uplifting Chyna’s recent decision to go by her birth name, Angela White, and embrace the Lord, Toni was online accusing her daughter of pulling a “PR stunt.”

In 2019, the mother and daughter reunited after a three-year estrangement, according to Bossip.

Read more about Toni and Chyna’s relationship below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises Conversations About Toxic Mother/Daughter Relationships”