Keith and Dana, Culter of Cutlers Court, helped whip a couple’s relationship and sex life into shape in the latest episode with the help of Black Ink Crew: Chicago‘s Phor Brumfield (real name Corey Robinson).

Couples on the verge of calling it quits appear on the show to see if there’s any legroom to salvage their relationship. In this particular episode, a couple’s relationship is in a pickle due to their conflicting sexual preferences. The woman, named Sasha, is a bit on the wild side and into BDSM. Her lover, on the contrary, is a bit vanilla. Phor, who has been vocal about his membership in the BDSM community, was brought into the courtroom to give Keith, Dana and the woman’s lover a perspective on BDSM that counters the majority of the world’s view on it.

“It’s really a place of normalizing your darkest fantasies and healing your insecurities,” Phor explained.

Dana asked how the BDSM lifestyle provided healing, to which the porn star responded, “People have a lot of secrets, or they feel like they can’t talk to anyone about the things that they think about. This is a safe place for you to release your energy around like-minded people.”

Phor shared he was both submissive and dominant in the bedroom and engaged in pet play, waving around his dog mask.

“What’s pet play?” Dana asked.

Phor said it was better to show than to tell, proceeding to place on his dog mask.

“You look like Scooby-Doo,” Dana commented, earning laughter from the audience and Phor.

“Yeah, my Dom would have me eat on the floor, bark like a dog, take me outside for walks and things like that,” Phor said.

“And you would bark like a dog?” Dana asked.

The 36-year-old reality star began to bark.

Instagramer @bryersasha, believed to be the woman on the show, took a picture with Phor, who had his dog mask on and a leather whip around his neck.

In an interview with Storm Monroe on July 27, Phor got candid about his open-mindedness and sexual adventures.

“I’ve dated a lot of different types of women that have been into different shit, and I’ve always been open-minded when it comes to my partner,” he said. “I’m so experienced in certain fields in the bedroom. I know how to adjust to whatever situations.”

“Now, I feel like I’m hard to please because if I meet a chick that just suck dick, that’s not enough,” he continued. “Bitch, you gotta lick these balls, lick the gooch, lick the ass, turn me around and go crazy in there.”

Play

Chile, Phor is wild and free and all about sexual explorations and has been for a while. There are numerous X (formerly Twitter) videos of him being nude while a white woman walked him like a dog in public, leash and all, stopping to piss on trees (search “Phor” and “kink” in the search bar). We can’t forget the photo he posted of himself in a dog cage. The reality star even performed at a kink session hosted by the Whoreible Decisions podcast and reportedly gave one hell of a performance.