Black Ink: Chicago alum Phor Brumfield has the internet gasping at another wild post on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. The well-hung tattoo artist shared the sensual tale of his very own indecent proposal.

On Aug. 13, the former reality TV star turned porn star took to his account to ask fans for advice when a client reached out to see if he would be down to “fuck his wife” for a whopping $20,000. The only condition? “No recording.”

According to a screenshot of the indecent proposal shared by Phor, the client was a freaky husband into cuckold play, a fetish where a person gets off by watching their partner have sex with other people. Phor, who is insanely open about the freak nasty stuff he likes to do in the bedroom, seemed hesitant to respond to the outlandish offer.

“For 20k, y’all [taking] it ???” he asked his followers.

Fans of the sex influencer rushed to the comments section to offer their advice to the star. Several users on X encouraged the Chicago native to cash in on the cuckold deal.

“Get that money,” one user wrote. “You better do it and get that bag,” another person chimed in.

Some folks warned Phor to be careful during the kinky job. The no-recording request sounded a bit suspect to some netizens on x, who advised the porn star to bring security with him in case the deal turned out to be a complete “setup.”

Phor hasn’t given an update on whether he accepted the indecent proposal, but one thing is for sure. The reality TV alum seems to be living life loud and free as a porn star.

In August, Phor had the internet doing a double take when he posted a photo of himself locked up in a dog kennel, naked on all fours. The proud father used the questionable picture to tease more naughty content on his OnlyFans account, which has garnered over 19,000 likes from fans.

Phor’s kennel stunt came just a month after he posted a sexual flick to his X account that captured a woman performing anilingus on him. The freaky celeb has no shame in his game, and while some of his sexy content may be a little questionable, there’s something kinda admirable about his sexual liberation.

That’s right, we said it!

Well, one person isn’t too happy with seeing the patriarch bust it wide open on the internet. On Aug. 14, the rapper and tattoo artist revealed that his mom asked him to delete his X and OnlyFans account. “She can’t take it, y’all,” the sexually open internet sensation penned.

Black X users weighed in on the heavy debate, with some telling the star to ignore his mom’s request. Other users pled for Phor to think twice about his sexy persona online for the sake of his mother and son.

Check out the reactions below.

… What do you think about 20k to cuckold a man’s wife? Are you taking the indecent proposal, or nah?

