Black Ink Chicago alum and newfound porn star Corey Robinson, known as Phor Brumfield, had Black Twitter buzzing after he posted a photo of his big ass locked in a dog cage.

On August 2, Phor posted a tweet of himself buck naked in a black durag locked inside of a dog kennel.

“Got put in ‘time out’… I been a bad boy … Find out what happens next. Subscribe while it’s free >>> https://onlyfans.com/phoreverim,” he wrote in the caption.

While folks can certainly have their kinks, Phor’s a dad and posting the image of himself inside a dog cage online is a bit much, but that’s not our business.

Black Twitter certainly had its opinions on his exhibitionist behavior.

The mother of Phor’s son, Nina Austin, responded to the video, calling the footage “gutwrenching.”

“I don’t condone it. I’m dealing with it first-hand before anybody. I’m not gonna say that I haven’t entertained certain actions or participated in certain actions– cuz I have, but y’all didn’t see it,” Nina explained.

On August 5, Phor seemingly spoke up about criticisms of his porn content, including the dog kennel photo on his Instagram. He started by saying he didn’t bother anyone and he was “happy.” Throwing a shot at Nina, he also mentioned how if the tables were turned– he would mind his business.

“Imma say this one time only. I don’t bother nobody. Anybody who knows me– knows that Phor don’t bother nobody. I’ve been a chill, laid back nigga most of my life, most of this whole TV sh*t. All this shit– I been chilling,” he said.

“Now that I’m at a place where I’m good, and I’m getting my mind right, and I’m doing what I wanna do outside of tattooing and music and TV shows nigga, I’m just doing me, I’m just living my life. You should live yours too. Just leave me alone.”

The chocolate porn star concluded his low-key rant, saying, “Y’all are bothering me but attaching yourself to my name about something in the past. If it was me on the other end, and I got everyone calling me about X, Y, Z, I’d be like, ‘Sh*t it don’t concern me.’ I don’t go troll or be under everything. I’m just asking y’all one thing. Just leave me the f*ck alone.”

In June, Black Twitter went into a frenzy after Phor shifted gears from reality television to porn. In the viral video, the 36-year-old Chicago native was spread eagle as a female companion performed analingus.

As long as Phor is happy, we wish him the best!