MadameNoire Featured Video

Word on the web is that singer-songwriter Lyrica Anderson and rapper Desiigner are beaus. Those dating rumors garbled social media users.

Lyrica’s latest Instagram activities that LiveBitez posted on its page sparked gossip. For instance, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star evinced on an Instagram Story that she and Desiigner spent Thanksgiving together.

The “Feenin” songstress posted a boomerang of her head on the shoulder of a shirtless and smiling Desiigner with the caption, “Happy Thanksgiving from me [and] @lifeofdesiigner.”

Then, during an Instagram Live session, Lyrica promoted her most recent project with Desiigner and musician is this Cam? titled “Tonight,” which dropped on Nov. 17.

“Me and Designer have a record that’s out right now called ‘Tonight,'” she told viewers. “It’s Desiigner featuring Lyrica. That’s my motherf—g babe.”

The 34-year-old singer proceeded to sing snippets of the song.

Thanksgiving wasn’t the only time the pair was spotted together looking cozy. An Instagram user under the handle @theonlystellaa filmed Lyrica and Desiigner dancing closely at a club around seven months ago. The “Panda” hitmaker’s arm was wrapped around Lyrica’s shoulder as she danced on him.

Play

Social media users couldn’t grasp why Lyrica would want to be with someone who was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and subjected to a $5,000 fine for masturbating on an airline headed from Tokyo to Minneapolis on April 17, People reported.

Others questioned if she was still married to rapper A1 Bentley, remembering when the two decided to salvage their marriage in 2020.

Per a MadameNoire report, the couple appeared on Zeus Network’s The Conversation in 2020 to work on their marriage after infidelity, illegitimacy rumors and distrust ravaged it.

However, the pair reportedly called it quits, and Lyrica filed for divorce in a Los Angeles courthouse on Jan. 7, 2022, after being married for over five years. They eloped in 2016 and welcomed their son, Ocean Zion Bentley, in 2018.

Months after reports of her filing for divorce, Lyrica went on Instagram Live and revealed that she and her ex-husband were separated and that he had a girlfriend.

“We’re separated right now,” she said. “I think A1 got a girlfriend. He been lying to y’all, trying to act like he just wants his family. Now, I’m doing my single thing, you guys. I’m just enjoying life, chilling, focused on me until I meet that special one and I get married again, and he’s not a cheater.”

Play

While Desiigner and Lyrica haven’t come forward to confirm the rumors, A1 flaunts his happy relationship with entrepreneur Sasha Lee on his IG.