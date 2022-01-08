MadameNoire Featured Video

Lyrica Anderson and A1 have officially called it quits. Anderson filed divorce after over five years of marriage, TMZ reported. As we saw on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, they eloped in 2016.

The marriage became rocky after their was speculation that Anderson cheated with Love & Hip Hop co-star Safaree Samuels. When Anderson she was pregnant shortly after the cheating accusations, there was speculation that A1 wasn’t the father of the child. They welcomed their son, Ocean Zion Bentley, in 2018 and it was proven that A1 was the father. In 2019, A1 cheated on Anderson with a woman named Summer Bunni and she later moved out of their home. They had a conversation about whether they could repair their marriage on Zeus’ The Conversation but they weren’t able to come to a resolution.

Anderson had later told Bossip that instead of thinking about divorce they were focusing on co-parenting.

“For now, there’s a lot of co-parenting going on, of course, we have Ocean,” she said in April 2021. “He is the first priority and it’s not about us right now. It’s about him, he’s 1, he’s innocent and it’s fair to just be the best mom and dad.”

At that time, she was open to reconciliation.

“If it’s meant for us to come back together then that’s a possibility,” she added. “I’m not really sure, it’s kinda up in the air.”

In December 2020, A1 made it clear that he still loved his wife and that he would be “nothing” without her in a birthday message in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Thank you for bringing our amazing son into the world,” he wrote according to Heavy. Thank you for not letting up on this thing called love. Even though you block me every other day when you get mad. I still love you.”