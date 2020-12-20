MadameNoire Featured Video

During the last season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, we saw Lyrica Anderson and her husband A1’s marriage go through a rocky time. They were plagued with infidelity claims that made A1 question the paternity of their son and their mothers, Lyrica G and Pam, continued to go at each other’s necks. Earlier this year, they appeared on the Zeus network’s The Conversation to have a heart to heart about their crumbling marriage in front of the cameras. It didn’t end well. Anderson’s birthday was yesterday (December 19) and A1 wrote a loving birthday message to her that hinted that they made he headed towards reconciliation.

On Instagram, he wrote:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE @lyricaanderson even tho we have been thru our ups & downs, Theres no one I rather Spend forever With other Than You.. I am NOTHING Without You.. Thank you for making me better Thank you for bringing our Amazing Son into the World. Thank you for Not letting up on this Thing Called LOVE. even tho u block me every other Day when you get mad. I STILL LOVE YOU ❤️ enjoy your Day .. Ya’ll go run up @lyricaAnderson comments with B Day wishes & PURCHASE HER NEW SKINCARE PRODUCTS from the Link on her Bio.

In a video on her Instagram page, a man behind the camera handed her a couple of $100 bills. She didn’t reveal he it was but it sounded like A1.

This would be interesting because in an interview with Hollywood Life that her new track “Plot Twist” is about her new love.

“I moved and I met someone else and I was like confused now because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m like, ending that [relationship] but I met someone else I’m feeling, but it’s like, ‘What do I do with this? Every song was a piece of an emotion recording it — every song is special to me, [it] means something.”

We’ll stay tuned and see if the couple is able to reunite.