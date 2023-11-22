MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B icon Usher honored the late Grammy-nominated drummer Aaron Spears on Friday, Nov. 17, at his Celebration of Life ceremony, breaking down in tears as he voiced his love for his former colleague and friend.

The ceremony occurred at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden-Worship Center in Marlboro, Upper MD.

The “Love in This Club” singer’s bandmates approached the podium individually to share kind words and stories about Aaron before Usher took his turn.

“Didn’t see this coming,” the 45-year-old began. “And sometimes in life, you don’t, so you have to prepare at every turn. To make certain that you let the ones that you love know how you feel about them ’cause tomorrow is not promised.”

“But what we do have is the present. It is a gift. We choose to share it. It’s what makes it what it is. And Aaron always made every moment an enjoyable moment, even when I had them in the 15-hour and 18-hour nights.”

Usher acknowledged Aaron’s parents, Pastor Kenneth Spears and Denise Colbert, and thanked them for raising a great man. He spoke about how Aaron viewed the band as a family, adding that the late drummer was a terrific confidante.

The 45-year-old stated that the 47-year-old drummer was always optimistic about the band uniting on the stage.

“He always said, ‘It’s gon’ happen. I’m telling you. It’s gon’ happen…we gon’ come back together…in time, in God’s time.’ And look, here we are,” Usher said, earning applause from funeral attendees.

“He made me want to be more than just an artist,” Usher said before informing Aaron’s son, August “Gus” Preston Spears, that he could rely on the bandmates to work on his music talents and come to the singer for dance tips and “other things.”

“He was my hero, man,” the “My Boo” singer continued before taking a brief pause as his emotions took over. “I couldn’t let him know how I felt about him enough. But I hope that he saw it every time I picked up a pair of sticks and I went to drum. He meant that much to me, and he will continue to mean that much to me as a friend. I will always love Aaron Spears, and I will always have him in my mind.”

He continued, “No matter when I’m playing, where I’m playing. I always hear his rolls. I always hear him backing me up. He follows me everywhere I go. I’m like, ‘Man, you caught that? You cold, bro. You the baddest.’ He was that dude.”

Usher thanked musical director Valdez Brantley for introducing him to Aaron before they were “three pieces and a biscuit.”

“And after that, we became the funk rock orchestra, man. I love you, A. Spears. I love your family like they’re my own. I love you for making certain that you kept us together. And no matter where we were, no matter what was going on, that man would always just call.”

Aaron, whom Usher referred to as “A. Speezy,” would encourage Usher before his performances, even when the drummer wasn’t on stage with him.

Usher closed his speech with, “I honor this man. I praise him for the person he is to each and every person in this room because we recognize and we acknowledge him. We acknowledge him for what it is that he offered to us. We appreciate having these things. And I tell you, as you leave, appreciate the ones that you have while you have them. Honor them and let them know how you feel about them.”

Jessica Rae Dobson Spears, Aaron’s wife, and their son, August, announced his death via the drummer’s Instagram page Oct. 30, four days after his 47th birthday. The cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.

Aaron was born in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 26, 1976. He graduated from Paint Branch High School before attending Los Angeles Harbor College in Los Angeles, California.

He grew up attending a Pentecostal church, where he developed his passion for drumming. He would soon be admired by many in the entertainment industry, leading him to drum for Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Lada Gaga, Chaka Khan, Jordin Sparks, Mary Mary and more. He was also a drummer for American Idol, touring with the contestants when the show did concert tours.

He landed a Grammy nomination for his work on Usher’s 2004 album, Confessions.

Those who knew and worked with Aaron took to his Instagram with their thoughts.

“I have no words,” fellow drummer Travis Barker wrote. “I love you so much, my brother, and will miss you. This doesn’t seem real. Praying for you, Jessica and August.”

The Roots’ Questlove went on Instagram to share a video of Spears drumming and offered his condolences to his family and friends, writing in the caption, “The world lost a legend today: husband, father, producers music director, leader drumgod & just a [goddamn] BEAST in Aaron Spears. You’ve seen Aaron drum probably 5-10 times in your life if you attend concerts & sometimes without knowing. That’s how much in demand his services were.”