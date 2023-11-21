MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent tell-all interview with Jason Lee, Karlissa Saffold gave her perspective on all of her son Blueface’s romantic shenanigans.

According to an article published on Hollywood Unlocked on Nov. 15, The 51-year-old matriarch discussed her rapper son’s relationships with the mothers of his three children in great detail. She spoke about her relationship with Blueface’s fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis, and said the “Barbie” rapper is a narcissist.

The 51-year-old said Jaidyn’s mother rubbed her the wrong way when Blueface — born Jonathan Jamal Porter — dropped out of college and started living with the mother-daughter duo without her knowledge. Karlissa added that she helped raise the 24-year-old “Stewie” MC, a mother of two, since Blueface and Jaidyn began dating when the latter was 14.

Regarding their current dynamic, Karlissa said Jaidyn tried to control how Blueface treated his family. “I don’t like her right now, but I do love her,” the 51-year-old explained.

Regarding Blueface’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, Karlissa said she and the 23-year-old are on good terms. The matriarch also said she’d met her grandson, Chrisean Jr.

Karlissa recalled telling her rapper son not to choose Chrisean as his girlfriend when the Baltimore native starred on Blueface’s 2020 OnlyFans reality TV show, Blue Girls Club.

“I think it started off as a business transaction,” Karlissa said of her son and Chrisean’s early relationship. “I didn’t know he fell in love with her.”

“I don’t think he wants to share that he actually had a good life,” Saffold said of Blueface’s upbringing. “I feel like with rappers, they wanna play like they been through hell and back. I feel like he didn’t get enough of that, maybe.”

The matriarch said even when the rapper is mad at her, she knows there are times when Blueface is excessively harsh because it keeps him relevant, lines his pockets, and helps him care for the people in his circle.

Elsewhere in the Jason Lee interview, Karlissa revived the conversation about old celebrities wanting to holler at her back in the day. She also discussed her reality show, the familial impact of her oldest son going to jail, saying her husband’s penis was bigger than Blueface’s, and when the rapper posted explicit photos online of Chrisean Jr.’s then-newborn to spite the “Vibe” singer.

Karlissa had so much more to say about herself and all the chaotic characters in her drama-filled life. Blueface responded to his mother’s interview with a series of inflammatory tweets shared Nov. 16 about her and the tea she spilled. See the interview and some of the rapper’s X rant below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Blueface’s Mom & Sister Say They’ll ‘Never Forgive Him’ After Ferocious Fight With Chrisean —‘You Are The Living Devil!’”