Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold dragged Jaidyn Alexis after she and the “Thotiana” rapper made an appearance on The Jason Lee Show Oct. 18.

During a fiery Instagram Live session on Thursday, Saffold lit into Jaidyn after she opened up to Lee about her “annoying” living situation with Blueface and his mother during the early days of her pregnancy. She also threw shade at her son for allowing the femcee to talk smack about her during the interview.

Saffold kicked off her 9-minute-long Instagram rant on Thursday mocking Jaidyn’s appearance.

“Girl you’re not cute. You’re never gonna be cute. You can hang it up,” she said in her lengthy Live session, which was reposted by 9MagTV.

“You already drank too much. You look stupid as fuck.”

Heated and riled up, the 51-year-old mother of three claimed that she never wanted Blueface to date Jaidyn.

She also accused the burgeoning femcee of making “black jokes.”

“I just act like I don’t hear you bitch because I just look at you because you look like your momma and his grand momma. It didn’t never bother me because I already knew what you were going to look like in five years— and you’re right on schedule,” Saffold scoffed.

“We can talk about a whole bunch of shit that drove me f—king crazy like you and your drunk ass momma sitting at the table whining about shit all day while I’m trying to run a f—king business.”

During the couple’s 3-hour-long chat with Jason Lee Thursday, Jaidyn claimed that her relationship with Saffold turned sour after she turned eight months pregnant.

The “Barbie” artist alleged that she had to “clean up” after Blueface and his mom regularly and that they would get into fights often about the issue. The tension between Jaidyn and Saffold allegedly unfurled around the same time Blueface began cheating with Chrisean Rock, so she moved out to protect her “peace” for the rest of her pregnancy.

However, Saffold told a different story during her heated diatribe.

“You moved out because your man was over there with a Black girl and you couldn’t do shit about it,” the 51-year-old mother of three alleged.

“You took my daughter up over there and got her into that bullshit… the girl lost her tooth– all that bullshit was yo shit b–h. Stop playing with me,” she continued.

“Now, today is going to be the last day, I don’t want you bringing up my name anymore. It’s okay if Rock brings it up because we of culture. We can go back and forth like this. You motherf–rs don’t bring my name up no more — and I mean that shit.”

Earlier in the video, Saffold told fans that she only moved to LA to help Blueface run a restaurant that he had purchased at the time.

According to the frustrated momma, she and her husband had just moved into their new house in Ohio when her son called asking if she could help run the restaurant.

Saffold called out her son for being “ungrateful.”

“You’re sitting around here with this weird body back ass bitch who can’t f—king count, talking about ‘come help you, you bought a restaurant.’ With all the people you know, and all the money you got, you can’t get somebody else to do it?” the pissed-off matriarch exclaimed on Instagram Live Thursday.

“They are ungrateful motherf—kers to their core.”

Watch Blueface and Jaidyn’s interview with Jason Lee below. Thoughts?

