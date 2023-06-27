MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, claimed she has — and always will be –about the MILF life.

On June 22, the mother of three claimed 50 Cent, Ice Cube, Shaquille O’Neal and Usher all tried to get with her back in the day. She name-dropped the celebrities who supposedly made advances on her in a video that flaunted her fit and fine 50-year-old physique.

“Y’all already know I wasn’t nothing to deal with 20 years ago,” Karlissa said as she panned the camera over her slim thick frame. “Shit, 25 — put a week on it. [I] wasn’t nothing to play with, okay? Ask somebody.”

She continued: “Who I turned down? 50, Shaq, Cube… Who else? Usher… It was a no! So momma didn’t play,” she emphasized. “Better ask somebody, I wasn’t nothing to deal with. It was a no.”

“Could have collected all the clout,” Karlissa added in the text on the video.

The grandmother was seemingly out for a walk when she spilled the tea about her previous alleged suitors. The middle-aged momma rocked a flattering tracksuit with a yellow jacket and navy leggings with stripes on the sides.

The celebrity mom posted a hot throwback photo of herself that same day. Her caption said, “Let me refresh these ninjas’ memories 🤣.”

Ironically, Blueface recently announced the launch of his new record label, MILF Music.

In a clip posted June 25, the 26-year-old “Thotiana” rapper shared his sparse and questionable requirements for the new label’s signees. Being a rapper isn’t something on the checklist, although being a “mom I’d like to fuck” apparently is.

“MILF Music is officially the label,” Blueface stated. “I’m only signing women with children. Your BD [baby daddy] is your only reference that I can use. If he don’t vouch for you, I ain’t fucking with you. You don’t have to be a rapper. I just need to see star quality in you.”

The rapper said he’s more interested in potential signees with more haters than fans.

“The more hate, the better. If you have 10,000 people under your picture commenting [with] hate mail, I’m a fuck with that more than [if] you got 1,000 people in your comments with love mail,” he told his followers. “I’ll write the song for you. I’ll write the music for you. We gon get this money.”

Jaiydn Alexis is the only aspiring rapper signed to Blueface’s new label. She shares two children with the Zeus Network star.

It’s unclear whether Chrisean Rock — the mother of Blueface’s latest bun in the oven — is still signed to the male rapper’s other label, Blueface LLC.

