MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, has washed her hands of their relationship following the rapper’s latest disrespectful remarks about her.

In a slew of Instagram uploads, Karlissa reacted to Blueface’s comments about their estranged relationship in a RapTV interview published on April 19. The exasperated mother reposted a clip of the 26-year-old rapper that made it clear the two have no bond.

In one of her posts, the rapper’s mother said she’s “not even praying for” Blueface anymore. Karlissa called out her second son for having problems with God and several other family members. The mother of three posted a screenshot of direct messages with one of her supporters, wherein she said her other kids would never speak about her the way Blueface has.

“I’m [done] with you. I washed my hands,” the weary celebrity mom wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’m the mother in the grocery store with the kids that’s running all around trying to embarrass me in public. That’s all 😭.”

“One monkey don’t stop the show,” she added on April 19 in the caption of a family photo with a poop emoji placed over Blueface.

On April 18, Karlissa posted a clip of herself chucking the deuces at her estranged son because the rapper allegedly refused to get her “wig done.” The video was set to TikTok’s Terry and Fatman Scoop’s anthem for worn-out parents, “Fuck Them Kids.”

Karlissa encouraged her followers to tag her rap star son under the post and “tell him I said F these kids and that thousand dollar wig.”

The “Disrespectful” rapper had nothing positive to say about him and Karlissa’s mother-son dynamic in his latest interview .

Blueface discussed his mommy issues after RapTV’s reporter asked if Karlissa was happy about his girlfriend Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy.

“Fuck that lady. I don’t have a mom. She’s. She’sshe’s strange. I don’t know what her motive is, her angle. I don’t know what she’s trying to accomplish with her outreaches and whatever she does. I really don’t care for her — she’s not in my best interest, so what can I do with that,” he said, speaking his truth.

The Zeus Network reality star said he wasn’t sad about his mom’s absence from his life because it’s made things “less stressful.”

Play

Blueface seemingly responded to his mother’s Instagram antics on April 20.

As far as he’s concerned, his mom can’t be mad about him telling “the truth” in his interview.

The rapper is expecting a child with his record label signee and on-again, off-again girlfriend, Chrisean. In May 2022, the latter made headlines after she got into a physical altercation with Blueface’s mother and sister. The rapper said his family was trying to “clout chase” and “play victim” after the violent incident because they didn’t know “how to handle” Chrisean’s beat down.

Karlissa called her son “the living devil” after she and her daughter, Kali Miller, got into it with the rappers.

Read more about Blueface and Karlissa’s toxic history below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Blueface’s Mom & Sister Say They’ll ‘Never Forgive Him’ After Ferocious Fight Chrisean