The internet went into a frenzy after We In Miami Podcast released a video of vlogger Tasha K, born LaTasha Kebe, allegedly brawling with a man at a party.

According to We In Miami, the brawl happened at their influencer party in Miami over the weekend. The cast posted it on Instagram on Monday.

The footage showed a pissed-off Tasha donning an emerald green long-sleeved dress and heels with a purse around her shoulders at the event. The UnWineWithTashaK host appeared to kick an unidentified man’s head numerous times with her high heels as he lay on the ground. Security pulled the podcaster away, but the native Floridian was still hyped. A zoomed-in shot showed the man mauled by Tasha’s heel stumbling around with bruises and blood on his face. Eventually, security broke up the fight, and the We In Miami Podcast video ended with an infuriated Tasha asking a man about her husband’s whereabouts.

In the caption, the We In Miami Podcast host stated Tasha claimed a man disrespected her. Regardless, commenters clowned the vlogger who still owes rapper Cardi B her coins.

“Who’s the man in the green dress?”

“I mean, don’t she disrespect people for 11?”

“I was wondering who that was fighting. I thought it was men.”

“He probably said, ‘Where’s Cardi’s money?'”

“She bout to owe some more millions, yikes.”

“Aye, Tasha, hell with them heels on! Ain’t lose balance with that kick.”

“I guess she’s about that life in real life, too. Not just on internet.”

“He was just trying to collect Cardi’s money.”

“Oh, she about to get sued again. Heels are a deadly weapon, ma’am.”

Hopefully, for Tasha K’s sake, this man doesn’t sue for money, considering she hasn’t paid the $4 million she owed Cardi B.

Bronx rapper Cardi B is still waiting on her $4 million from her nemesis Tasha after the vlogger lost the defamation lawsuit the “Money” femcee filed against her in 2019, MadameNoire reported.

Cardi grew tired of the preposterous accusations Tasha threw out on her platforms, from claiming the “Ring” rapper had an STD to saying she was a prostitute.

The judge favored Cardi, awarding the Hustlers guest star $1 million in general damages, $250,000 for medical, $1.5 million in punitive damages and $1.3 million in legal fees.

Tasha has tried numerous times to climb out of the hole she dug by filing for bankruptcy. But the 31-year-old hitmaker said “Aht Aht” and countered her bankruptcy petition, highlighting how she and the court gave Tasha numerous chances to retract her false statements and videos about Cardi.

Tasha hasn’t released a statement about the fight.