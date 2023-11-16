MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer-songwriter Tamar Braxton and Baddies West reality star Tommie Lee went at it on social media following the “Love & War” singer confirming Chrisean Rock assaulted James Wright Chanel at her concert.

Under the Neighborhood Talk’s post about Tamar and Chrisean being on stage together before the altercation, Tommie questioned if Tamar’s performance would’ve gone viral without Chrisean’s presence on Nov. 11.

“I just wonder would this one, not all this rest, but if she wasn’t there, would this one have been this viral…remember the question when you respond,” Tommie commented.

After receiving backlash for her comment, Tommie doubled down, adding she had never seen the 46-year-old singer’s Love & War 110thAnniversary tour shows get much attention before Chrisean’s appearance. Tamar clapped back on her Instagram Story and put Tommie in her place.

“And before someone takes my phone…if you on cocaine and your name starts with a T and [you] never even sold out a bag of blow pops…stay silent. God bless y’all. Let me and my team heal from this trauma in peace.”

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star went to her Instagram story to write, “Gotta address me for it to hit, muppet baby.”

Below Tommie’s text was a screenshot of her X post that read, “Nothing a bitch says apply to me, so ion be moved at all.”

Tamar wasn’t going to let the reality star’s comeback slide, and she took to her IG Story, writing, “So, now y’all want me to address out-of-work reality stars??!! Never. Me and my ‘muppet’ employed ass will keep you on the list if I need a non-fighting cokehead for $2,500 an episode for one of these shows of mine I’m casting for. We not the same. Go sell some ass for your next hit. I’m finna come with my next HIT.”

Tommie responded, “I can’t even ask a question [without] hoes getting in a frenzy. Don’t flatter [yourself], mama. Be glad I noticed.”

On Nov. 13, Tommie continued going off on Tamar in a couple of X posts.

“A hoe that was crying on TV ’cause she’s the ugly sister better stfu playing with me, bitch, don’t let the people gas you when you know I could send you into a mass depression just based off looks. I ain’t even gotta speak on ya failed marriage and engagement or ya tired wardrobe.”

In another post, she took jabs at Tamar’s tour.

Tamar confirmed that Chrisean assaulted James Wright Chanel backstage at her concert.

As MadameNoire reported, Tamar took to Instagram Live to address the situation backstage at the Los Angeles leg of her Love and War 10-Year Anniversary tour on Nov. 10.

The singer spoke about how the violent altercation impacted her and her tour team, and she felt it was disrespectful to stay silent.

Tamar confirmed she invited Chrisean to the show without going into too many details because the singer felt she needed to take the 23-year-old Baltimore star under her wings.

The 46-year-old singer also stated she knew of Chrisean’s rowdiness but didn’t let that stop her from extending a friendly hand to the fellow Baltimore native.

Like a mature person, an emotional Tamar apologized to her team and thanked Chrisean for attending while affirming she had no ill intentions.

According to Tamar, James Wright Chanel suffered a chipped tooth, gum damage, a concussion and a busted nose.

In a video posted on LiveBitez, James told the internet that he was getting his teeth fixed, concealing his face and showing a dentist’s office. He said he refused to show his face because it was busted up and would get the internet mad.

He also affirmed he was attacked for no reason.