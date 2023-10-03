MadameNoire Featured Video

There are conflicting reports on who initiated the breakup between Tamar Braxton and the Queens Court finalist who won her heart — Atlanta-based attorney Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

JR shared a lengthy message on Instagram Oct. 2 that simultaneously spilled tea and asked for privacy regarding the lovers’ breakup. He confirmed that he and the singer called it quits and specified that he was the one who ended things with Tamar.

The New Orleans-raised personal injury and criminal defense attorney claimed he broke up with the Love and War singer “to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person.” He didn’t clarify what exactly caused the couple’s breakup, saying, “What happened and why – that’s our private place.”

JR denied cheating on the singer or involvement in her car recently being burglarized. He also stated that he turned down the opportunity to be on Queens Court several times before he “gave in.”

“No. I never cared about fame,” JR wrote of his time on the Peacock reality TV show. “Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame?”

“Ultimately, I fell in love, and it did not end how I wanted it… So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life,” he added toward the end of his post.

A source’s statement, later shared by People, alleged that the split was Tamar’s choice.

“There’s been a lot of drama, but the hope is that the nail isn’t all the way in the coffin for them. She needs time,” they reported.

“The ball is in her court. She’s in a good mental state and has a great village around her and supporting her through this.”

Queens Court viewers watched Tamar and Jeremy’s engagement in the Peacock love competition show’s first season finale , which aired in March. The whirlwind timespan between their first meeting and engagement was a speedy three weeks.

The show saw contestants battle it out through romantic wooing to win the hearts of either Tamar, singer Nivea or former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada.

Nivea ultimately chose not to get engaged so she could prioritize her self-growth journey. Evelyn said “Yes” when contestant LaVon Lewis popped the question, but it’s unclear if the couple is still going strong.

Rumors about JR and Tamar’s coupling started in August 2022.

The two quickly struck a close bond on Queens Court after they made deep connections over past personal experiences. During their engagement, the former Braxton Family Values star told the attorney he was everything she’d prayed for. JR warmly responded by saying he didn’t see his life without Tamar.

In an August 2023 Instagram post, JR gushed over his fiancée and called her his “safe space.”

The details of what went wrong between the couple aren’t public, but we wish them the best moving forward, whether separately or rekindled. See X users’ reactions to JR and Tamar’s split below.

