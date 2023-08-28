MadameNoire Featured Video

Jeremy “J.R.” Robinson doesn’t mess around when it comes to showing his fiancée Tamar Braxton some love. On Aug. 22, the New Orleans native took to Instagram with a beautiful post in honor of his relationship with the Grammy Award-winning singer.

In the gushy open letter, the NOLA-bred lawyer thanked the R&B crooner for creating a “safe space” in her heart for him. “Too many things to say and so many things to be thankful for. Chapter 47 means the world to me, because she is my safe space and I am eternally thankful for her. The rest of the world calls me JR and she loves me as Jeremy,” the reality TV alum captioned a photo that showed him planting a kiss on the Braxton Family Values star’s forehead as they snuggled up against one another.

Showering his lucky lady with adoration, the handsome soon-to-be-husband thanked Tamar for “loving” him unconditionally, through thick and thin. “When the rest of the world passed judgment – you saw love and compassion in me. I love you and I’m grateful for God bringing us together. Man… who is lucky enough to have the most amazing voice sing happy birthday to you in the middle of their show?” he added.

“Thank you. I pray that God continues to bless us, our family and keeps using us to help so many more people. You know what it is.”

Jeremy and the four-time Grammy nominee got engaged during the final episode of the reality TV dating show Queens Court in March.

Tamar didn’t hesitate to say “yes” when the lawyer dropped down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage. “I knew I was different than my siblings,” Tamar told Jeremy after accepting his proposal during the season finale of Queens Court. “I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single thing that I ever prayed for as a child.”

The “Love & War” hitmaker called Jeremy her lover and friend before the Louisiana attorney stepped in and affirmed his love for the R&B star. “I’m not only willing, I’m ready,” the white hunk said. “So much so that I don’t want to be your friend. I don’t want to be your friend. I want to be your husband.”

Tamar and Jeremy will be walking down the aisle soon. An update at the end of the season confirmed that the two were working together to plan their wedding.

On the eve of their one-year anniversary, Jeremy gushed about his sweet connection with Tamar in another adorable Instagram post.

On June 29, the legal aid shared a video of him and the singer turning up in the club as they celebrated love and life. In the caption, Jeremy reflected on the growth of his relationship with Tamar since their appearance on Queens Court.

“As we approach one full year of being together, I’m reminded of the instant chemistry and appreciation that we have for one another. The sparks, the fireworks, the insatiable desire to be together every moment was an amazing start to our journey,” he captioned the fun video.

“Behind the scenes, we navigated through uncharted territory – things that neither of us have ever experienced before and yet, we always come back to how much we truly love one another, our family and will do anything possible to keep our happiness prevalent.”

Awww, Jeremy!

Want to learn more about the happy couple? Tamar and Jeremy have a YouTube show called All Things Black & White where they document their life together.

In the latest episode, Jeremy dropped a few funny facts about Tamar’s sleeping patterns, and…let’s just say under the most comfy conditions, she’s a snorer.

Watch the full video below.

Play

