Keke Palmer’s mom, Sharon, does not play when it comes to her babies. The mother of four allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in Darius Jackon’s head following abuse reports.

TMZ posted the audio of the phone call that recorded Mama Sharon’s threat to her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. The call happened on Nov. 5, the day of the reported attack, where Darius trespassed into Keke’s home.

The audio commenced with Sharon allegedly calling him a “motherfucker” and Darius asking about the whereabouts of him and Keke’s son, Leodis.

“You better watch out,” Sharon warned the 29-year-old fitness instructor. “You might get a bullet in your motherf—g head.”

Following Sharon’s words to Darius, the fitness instructor’s mother, Yhinyer Hubbard Jackson, contacted Keke’s mom to address the alleged threat.

“Hello, Sharon,” the text started. “How are you? I have tried not to get involved in my son’s personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a bullet in my son’s head. Well, then now we have to involve the authorities because you don’t respect or value yourself, and I can see no my son’s life.”

She continued, “You might have to kill all of us. I will file a police report on you now.”

Sharon aptly responded, “Please do not contact me with this ridiculous childish behavior. Your son choked his own sister. Deal with his anger issues. If he attacks my daughter in her own [home] where she pays the bills, he is trespassing, and anything can happen, so he should stay away.”

The 50-year-old matriarch told Yhinyer she should be humiliated for raising a woman beater.

In an exclusive interview with Radar Online, Sharon explained that TMZ only published a small fraction of the complete audio.

“You should ask them for the entire tape,” she said.

According to the True Jackson, VP actress’ mother, the entire audio comprised her telling him to leave her daughter’s home before her fiery threat.

“You will hear him being told to leave several times,” she said. “The point where I am cussing came in after two minutes of him refusing to leave.”

Still, the mama bear doubled down on her words, claiming she was scared about her daughter’s safety, especially after knowing he had allegedly been abusing Keke for a while.

She said he “would not leave” Keke’s home and “was not invited in,” adding, “I feared for her life.”

Sharon also noted how Jackson breached California’s law prohibiting people from recording phone conversations without permission.

Mama Sharon called out Darius’ brother, Sarunas, for reportedly defending his brother in a since-deleted X post.

Four days after Darius allegedly attacked Keke, Sarunas took to X, ostensibly subbing the Hustlers actress.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life…Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see…Just send positive vibes to the [baby]…Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad,” the actor wrote.

Sharon took to Instagram to put Sarunas on blast for defending his brother.

Keke’s mother claimed she informed Sarunas “over a year ago” of Darius’ abuse. But the actor excused his brother’s disgusting behavior by stating he had a history of being abusive.

“He’s the biggest fuckboy in Hollywood. He’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother,” Sharon stated. “He taught his brother how to be abusive, so he doesn’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No! You’re a f—kboy, and you’re a part of the problem.”

Keke was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius and custody of their son, Leodis, after the alleged attack.

As MN reported, the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer Podcast host alleged on Nov. 5, Darius arrived at her house to pick up Leodis for a football game, but an argument ensued when he learned the almost-nine-month-old wasn’t at home but at the actress’ family’s house.

The argument escalated to a physical altercation. Photos from Keke’s security cameras captured Darius throwing and holding Keke down on the couch.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police,” the “Bottoms Up” singer alleged in the filing.

She asserted that the fitness pedagogue stole her phone after she announced she would call the police. As Keke tried to retrieve her phone from Darius outside, he nearly hit her with his car.

Sources told TMZ that Darius denied Keke’s account.