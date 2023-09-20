MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer has been on some bad dates. On Sept. 19, the actress and singer dropped a new episode of her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, where she opened up about some of her terrible dating experiences.

Sharon Palmer, the star’s mother, also spilled the beans about one of her unfavorable dating moments.

Keke Palmer went on a bad date in Berlin.

On Tuesday’s episode, Keke shared a story about a bad date in Berlin that ended on a scary note. Bored and in search of fun during her downtime in Berlin, Keke opted to go out on a date with a nice Dominican man she met at a Jamaican café in the city.

“I’m at this damn spot. I met him. He’s a cool guy. We’re talking, and we’re hanging out. You know, we’re just chillin’. I was just kind of trying to find something to do,” she told her mother. “You know, I didn’t see any future with this dude, but he was telling me about his family, talking about his life, how he ended up in Berlin, where his family is from, and it was a good conversation. I think we grabbed a beef patty to eat on. We danced in the club, and I enjoyed myself.”

Lonely and a little depressed, Keke was excited to go on the date because it helped her to combat her homesickness.

“So, when we get back to the house. He dropped me off. I’m ready to go. You know, that was a wonderful evening. That gave me something to do, and I could go to sleep and go to work tomorrow and know that another day went by.”

But things quickly went left when Keke’s Dominican date asked for a kiss at the end of the night.

“He was like ‘Un beso, un beso,’ and I was like, ‘What the hell?’” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘He’s asking me for a kiss, but I’m like, why is he doing this right now and trying to be so sexy because we had a very platonic fun night.’”

As she began to close the door on her Berlin date, the man became more aggressive.

“I’m like, ‘No, no, no, I’m going to go to bed. No, no, no, no. And he was like, ‘Un beso, un beso.’ He kept poking his hand through the door. He’s looking like, here’s Johnny!’” the star said, referencing the iconic scene from the 1980 film The Shining, where Jack Nicholson breaks a hole in the door and thrusts his head through the gaping hole.

Eventually, the Nope star had to deliver a little straightening to her thirsty date.

“He was like, ‘Please, please. I will leave. Un beso, un beso.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no! I don’t want to kiss you. Now, you need to go now, or I’m blocking your ass!’” the podcast host shouted.

“I think I’ve got to do something about locking these lips up because I’ve been on several dates where people keep trying to kiss me—no matter who it is. It could be a man or a woman. They all go crazy for these lips, Sharon,” the star said as her mother laughed uncontrollably.

Momma Sharon said she was “voided like a check” after a bad date with a boy from school.

Later on in the podcast, Sharon shared a funny story about a bad date she had in high school. The matriarch thought she was living high after she met a cute boy at a party named Morgan.

“He was definitely the pretty type,” Sharon told Keke. “Very well dressed.”

After they schmoozed and got to know one another, Morgan asked if he could come over to Sharon’s house for a visit. At first, their relationship started out innocent. Morgan would visit Sharon every day just to chat.

“You know, this is back in the ‘80s, like 1983 or ’84, and we would just sit on the porch and talk about music and stuff.”

But one day, Morgan came over looking for more than just an innocent conversation.

“Like maybe on the sixth day, he asked, ‘Can I have a kiss?’ And I said, ‘Hmm, okay. Alright.’ So, I gave him a kiss, but then he started getting a little rough, and I was like, wait a minute!’”

Morgan didn’t handle the rejection well.

“He was like, ‘What? I’ve been coming over here!? I thought we were dating. You are voided!’”

Morgan’s void comment left a bad taste in Sharon’s mouth.

“That bothered me because I was like, he voided me like a check,” she laughed.

