Amanda Seales isn’t rocking with Darius Jackson after his little Twitter outburst. The Smart, Funny and Black host also isn’t fond of the fitness guru’s brother Sarunas Jackson due to a previous rift that she had with the actor.

On the July 10 episode of The Amanda Seales Show, the comedian and actress ripped the brother duo to shreds, calling them “cornballs” for some of the cringey behavior that they have exhibited in the past.

First, the 42-year-old star lit into Darius Jackson for publicly embarrassing his girlfriend Keke Palmer after she wore a sexy dress to an Usher concert in Atlanta. Seales called the fitness instructor’s inappropriate tweet a “red flag” and pondered whether this was the first time he had disrespected the award-winning actress.

“You do something like this in public. You doing even more in private,” the star told her co-host Jeremiah as they exchanged thoughts about the hot topic. “This ain’t even a red flag. This is probably a scorching hot bursting-in-flames flag.”

Seales doubled down on her stance and dragged Darius for his “tacky” behavior. Then, she threw a few jabs at his brother Sarunas for a “tacky” tweet that he hit send on in 2019 after she was publicly denied entrance into a Black Hollywood Emmys after-party. If you remember, Sarunas starred alongside Seales as Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña in Insecure.

“His brother had the nerve to open his tacky mouth trap on Twitter in 2019 to come and disparage me about something that he had nothing to do with. And, so you know, like brother like brother. Two cornballs in a pod…” the actress said.

MADAMENOIRE was one the first outlets to report about Seales’ debacle at the Black Emmys afterparty in 2019, and Sarunas let us know exactly how he felt about his co-star at the time. The actor hopped into our Twitter comments and threw shade at Seales, implying that he had beef with the talented star.

“Being disrespectful won’t attract companionship. It’s straightforward—sit it out,” the actor wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

According to Seales’ Small Doses podcast in 2019, Sarunas and several members of the Insecure cast were present when she was escorted away from the afterparty, and they did nothing to help mitigate the situation. She also questioned whether Issa Rae’s publicist Vanessa Anderson had anything to do with her name not being on the guest list. Seales said she didn’t have a great relationship with Anderson during her time on the hit HBO series.

“She has never been nice to me, ever. She’s always had a curtness, and she’s always seemed to be bothered simply by my demeanor, my way of communicating with her, etc. At a certain point, it became, ‘Well, this is not someone I need to speak to because I don’t work for her. She doesn’t work for me. There’s no reason for us to interact for all intents and purposes. So we don’t,” the star shared at the time.

Yikes. Clearly, these two still haven’t made amends. Listen to Seales’ full podcast here.

What do you think? Are Darius and his brother Sarunas really two cornballs in a pod, or does Amanda have this hot take all wrong?

