Whoopi Golberg is reportedly pushing hard for Hollywood producers to cast Jennifer Hudson in the forthcoming Sister Act 3 film.

A source close to the 67-year-old actress told the Daily Mail on Nov. 2 that Goldberg has been vouching for the singer and talk show host to land a role in the upcoming comedy since her 2022 Halloween special on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Last year, Hudson, 43, dressed up as Sister Mary Clarence, Goldberg’s character from the film, and sang a beautiful rendition of songs featured in the classic flick, including “I Will Follow Him,” “My Guy (My God)” and “Oh Happy Day.”

“It would be a no-brainer to get Jennifer; Whoopi would really love for that to happen,” the source said.

The insider also gave a brief update on where things stand currently with Sister Act 3’s production schedule.

“The new Sister Act is going to happen. They have the idea. They have Whoopi. Once the strikes are done, they are ready to make the film for the fans and a new generation,” the insider claimed.

“They aren’t at a dead end; they are more at a stoplight. They have to figure out [the] money and who to cast, but Whoopi is very anxious to get the ball rolling, and she feels once Hollywood gets back to work, Sister Act will then move fast.”

According to the Hollywood source, Whoopi has been urging producers behind the film to pick up the pace. The confidante also alleged that the third installment would feature a few surprise cameos.

“It will happen. Whoopi is not going to let this die. Everything comes back…” the source added.

Released in 1992, the original Sister Act follows the story of Whoopi’s famous character, Deloris Van Cartier, a sassy Reno-based lounge singer forced to relocate to California after witnessing her mobster boyfriend commit murder.

For her protection, Cartier dresses up as a nun named Sister Mary Clarence and joins a local covenant in San Francisco. The audacious singer quickly forms a close relationship with her local covenant’s church choir, helping them to inject soul and energy into their performances. But when the group becomes a huge success in the community, Cartier’s true identity becomes at risk of being revealed.

According to Box Office Mojo, Sister Act made over $11 million at the box office on its opening weekend after it debuted May 29, 1992. The movie went on to gross over $230 million worldwide. The film’s second installment, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, was released a year later.

In December 2020, Disney sent film fans into a tizzy when they announced that Sister Act 3 would premiere on its streaming service, Disney+. Tyler Perry has been confirmed as a co-producer on the upcoming project. So far, Goldberg is the only star that’s been confirmed for the cast of the film’s third installment. Actress Kathy Najimy hinted that she’d be down to reprise her role as Sister Mary Patrick in the upcoming project if given the opportunity.

“Whoopi’s trying to get that going,” Najimy revealed during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show in January 2021. “I like that. No hair, no makeup, no spanks…comfortable shoes. It’s a win-win for me.”

KeKe Palmer is also itching for a part in the forthcoming comedy. In 2021, the mother of one asked Whoopi for a role in Sister Act 3 during an interview on The View.

“Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa [Rae] a little bit ago,” the actress said.

“I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3, and I just want you to know that I’m available for the job — any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me.”

Goldberg replied, “I already brought it up. C’mon, Keke.”â€¨

In addition to Hudson and Palmer, Goldberg asked for Lizzo and Nicki Minaj to be cast in the long-awaited film.

“I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun,” the EGOT winner said during an appearance on A Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God in 2022.

