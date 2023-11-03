MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna nabbed another Guinness World Record — thanks to her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance Feb. 12. The 34-year-old mother of two now holds the Guinness World Record for attracting “the largest TV audience” during her dynamic Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show extravaganza.

According to the world-renowned reference book, the Bajan beauty pulled in 121.017 million concurrent viewers during her memorable performance, which featured a medley of some of her classic hits like “Only Girl,” “We Found Love” and “Work.” Pop singer Katy Perry previously held the record for the most viewed halftime show in 2015, when she pulled in a whopping 121 million viewers.

In February, a report published by Nielsen Fast National Data and Adobe Analytics claimed that the Fenty Beauty CEO garnered 118.7 million views from her historic Super Bowl performance. That figure was adjusted in May when data collection specialists spotted “irregularities as well as issues with out-of-home measurement,” as they were adding up the numbers, the Associated Press noted.

This isn’t the first time that the star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has earned an award from Guinness.

In 2021, the beautiful celeb set a Guinness World Record after she became the richest musician in the world. The Barbados native’s net worth stands at an astonishing $1.7 billion. According to Forbes, around $1.4 billion of Rihanna’s hefty fortune comes from the success of her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty. The other half stems from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which is worth around $270 million, and revenue generated for her music sales and acting endeavors.

During a 2021 interview with the New York Times, the Anti artist shared her excitement about the big feat.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she explained. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

In 2010, the singer landed a spot on the Guinness World Record list when she became the only female artist to have four Hot 100 No. 1 singles in a calendar year. Rihanna achieved the historic feat after her songs “Rude Boy,” “What’s My Name?” “Only Girl” and “Love The Way You Lie,” snagged the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year.

