Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dance battled the night away at the rapper’s 35th birthday party over the weekend.

The Fenty mogul threw the celebratory bash at a decked-out New York City boat venue seemingly on Oct. 7 — four days after Rocky’s birthday on the 3rd. Rihanna posted a video and pictures from the special night on her Instagram Stories Oct. 8, according to Harper’s Baazar.

In clips from the party, the couple took turns showing their dance moves in the middle of a room filled with attendees. Rihanna shook her rump to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Round of Applause” ft. Drake and Rocky responded with suave dance moves to Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo” ft. Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

As an ode to the rapper’s special day, the room turned up to 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song,” ft. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. As the 2012 track played, Rihanna and Rocky smiled and embraced before the rapper kissed her.

“It’s a dance-off, lol. Who got served?!!!!” Rihanna captioned a clip of her on the dance floor.

The mother of two wore a matching Miu Miu denim co-ord set with a black bralette and white button-down shirt underneath the jacket. The “Lift Me Up” singer paired her look with black pumps, red nails and tons of jewelry.

The “DMB” rapper matched his lady’s fly with the perfect balance of casual and stylish. He wore a white tee and a luxurious Bottega Veneta suit. The jacket-and-pant combo was accessorized with Bottega Veneta shoes and a bag. He also had on diamond and emerald jewelry.

The boat party was decorated with pearl accents and white and silver balloons. The venue had a gorgeous white cake with pearl strings wrapped all around it and a large ice sculpture with “35” carved into it for Rocky’s birthday.

Rihanna’s boat bash for her man came just after the Oct. 6 release of her ex Drake’s eighth studio album, For All the Dogs .

It’s speculated that the OVO repping rapper dissed Rihanna on his new song “Fear Of Heights,” as the track references a “gyal,” the word “anti,” and the Caribbean. Pop culture fans quickly highlighted that Rihanna’s Instagram handle is “@badgyalriri.” Moreover, her last album was 2016’s Anti, and the Barbados native’s home country is in the Lesser Antilles of the West Indies, which Drake mentions.

The Toronto-born rapper also pettily put down the woman he once publicly declared his love for by saying their sex was “average” and that he’s been with more attractive baddies.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.” “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you / Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister / Auntie like a family picture / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you / ‘Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.”

Rihanna and Rocky’s good time at the Harlemite’s boat birthday bash seemingly suggests that they’re unbothered by Drake’s possible shade.

The Fenty mogul and Rocky recently introduced the world to their second son, Riot Rose, whom they welcomed in August. The couple also shares a 17-month-old son named RZA.