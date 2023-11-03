MadameNoire Featured Video

On Nov. 1, LaNisha Cole took to Instagram to defend herself after an internet troll claimed she was turning her 1-year-old daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, “against her real dad,” Nick Cannon. The troll, identified as @Mr_SaahTV, made the insensitive remark underneath a video the 41-year-old beauty shared of little Onyx trick-or-treating with Brian Kuba, Cole’s boyfriend.

“Typical black woman, hope you don’t turn her against her real dad because he is a good man,” @Mr_SaahTV penned.

“Remember, you’re the one who stepped out of the relationship. He loves his children and he takes care of everyone,” the netizen added.

Cole fired back at the keyboard warrior.

“Y’all take any opportunity to shit on Black women. She has her relationship with her father, which he himself speaks on,” the former Price Is Right model wrote.

“He absolutely loves ALL of his children which is evident. I go out of my way to make sure that he has time with her and I would never speak negatively about him or make Onyx feel anything other than love for her dad. It’s nothing but love on the days he comes to pick her up. Please stay off my page and leave Black women alone.”

The muse shared her odd exchange with the internet troll in her Instagram Stories, calling the user a “dust bucket” for taking the time and energy to write their mean comment.

Luckily, a few fans stepped in to support the beautiful star after her interaction with the stranger went viral.

One fan commented, “Listen!!!!!! Brian is A1 in my book!!!!! Bonus Dad’s are extremely important. Onyx out here with a whole village!! You can’t beat that.”

Another Instagram user chimed in, “You are a lucky woman, Brian is a lucky man but Onyx is the luckiest of all!”

Cole’s boyfriend, Brian, a documentary filmmaker, also dropped into the comments section to show love. “To me, ohana means putting your arms around each other and being there,” he wrote.

“I will always do that for my loves … Onyx and LaNisha. They’re my world!” Brian added.

Cannon and Cole welcomed baby Onyx in September 2022, but there have been a few rocky bumps along their co-parenting journey.

Cole has kept her co-parenting relationship with Cannon relatively private over the last year, but there have been a few times when the mother of one has had to clap back at fans for stepping out of line.

In October 2022, Cole took to Instagram to call out internet trolls after she allegedly received death threats following the birth of her daughter.

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” she penned in her Instagram Stories. “Some of you guys are disgusting.”

The model jumped into protective mama bear mode earlier this year when Cannon forgot to mention Onyx’s name when he was asked to list all of the names of his 12 children during an interview with Howard Stern. Cole responded to the blunder in stride.

“Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx. To all the Moms out there… take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this,” she wrote in a lengthy open letter.

It looks like @Mr_SaahTV may have had a change of heart because Cole shared a follow-up message from the internet clown apologizing for their mean comment.

