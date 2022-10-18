MadameNoire Featured Video

LaNisha Cole has made it very clear that her daughter with Nick Cannon is off-limits regarding online abuse from internet trolls.

The Price Is Right alum alleged on her social media that her one-month-old daughter with Cannon has received death threats, which she emphasized is unacceptable.

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” Cole wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, according to Bossip. “Some of you guys are disgusting.”

“Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby,” the model added.

“People say the craziest things to me sometimes but I’ll continue to stay positive. I’m focused on my daughter and my work… my top two priorities. No matter how you feel, just remember that there’s a real person behind the pics and videos you see on social media. Say what you want about me, just keep my kid out of it,” Cole continued.

“What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” the mother of one posted on her Stories more recently, on Oct. 16.

LaNisha Cole’s baby with Nick Cannon

Cole and Cannon’s baby girl was born on Sept. 14.

The co-parents celebrated the child’s first month of life and her dedication last week.

“Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon [was] dedicated to Yahweh today!!!” Cannon shared on Instagram on Oct. 16. “Romans 8:31 ‘If God Be For Us, who can be against us!’ 🙏🏾❤️ #ChurchDrip.”

In September, Cole opened up on Instagram about how “grateful” she is that she got to enjoy a “peaceful pregnancy.”

“Nick is an amazing father. And it’s not necessary to post every move we’ve made online,” she wrote.

