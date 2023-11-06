MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are no longer together, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting freaky underneath the sheets, allegedly.

On Nov. 1, Rock, 23, stopped by The Jason Lee Show and confessed that she was still sleeping with her toxic baby father. The first-time mom claimed that she had unprotected sex with the “Thotiana” rapper a few days after he filmed his viral interview with Jason Lee alongside his fiancé Jaidyn Alexis.

Play

“I’m fertile, and he n—tted,” the Baltimore-bred reality TV star said when Lee asked if she was still sexually active with the Cali emcee.

“And so, what if you’re pregnant again?” Lee inquired. Rock didn’t seem worried about the possibility.

“Oh, he’s just a sperm donor. I just want babies,” the Blue Girls Club alum responded. “I want 12 kids. I want to fill my big ass house up. It don’t have anything to do with him.”

Later on in the interview, Rock recalled a gut-wrenching story of when Blueface allegedly asked her if he could have sex while she was bleeding.

“I was scared to fuck Blue,” the Crazy in Love star said before whispering something to Lee. “I said. I’m still bleeding. He was like, ‘on crip.'”

Rock and the talk show host laughed about the icky sex story before steering the conversation away from the matriarch’s sexcapades with Blueface. To prove that she was still messing with the ill-famed hip-hop star, Rock played a voice note from her phone that allegedly captured Jaidyn Alexis screaming at Blueface after he caught him talking to the burgeoning femcee.

Chrisean Rock claimed that she played along with Blueface’s toxicity at times.

Although she still has love for Blueface, Rock admitted that their toxic relationship made her look weak and created false narratives about her “identity” online. Rock told Lee that she put up with a lot of the rapper’s trauma to build a better life for herself.

“My identity was sold the wrong way for somebody else,” the 23-year-old reality star tearfully explained to Lee, admitting that she was “playing dumb” when she threw up in Blueface’s Maybach and throughout some of their viral spats.

“Do you know who you are now?” Lee asked the matriarch, to which she replied:

“I’ve been knew who I was. It’s called playing dumb. Now, I live in a $2.9 million house for playing dumb and then got smarter and sober.”

