Ashanti surprised Nelly at his 49th birthday party with a childhood dream of his — a custom 1962 Impala convertible.

The R&B songstress shocked her boyfriend with the special gift while they were on stage at the event, and a woman brought out Nelly’s birthday cake. More details about the surprise, shared by TMZ, noted fireworks went off and added to the dramatics of the special moment.

The “Hot In Herre” rapper was reportedly emotional as he shared that the car was something he’d wanted since he was a kid. The source detailed that the custom new blue ride was pimped out with a Corvette LS motor and a “sound system with Nelly’s logo on it.” The shiny restored Convertible reportedly cost Ashanti over $100,000.

The singer reportedly hit up DJ Envy for help landing the vintage vehicle. The outlet spoke with “celebrity car broker” Ronnie Garber, who claimed that Envy called about Ashanti’s convertible request days before Nelly’s big Halloween birthday bash in Atlanta.

As the rapper checked out his new wheels, his 2000 hit “Ride Wit Me” played in the background.

Nelly gushed over Ashanti and the Impala in the caption of a Nov. 1 Instagram post. The upload included photos from the grand reveal, and the rekindled couple even exchanged “Love you” messages for the world to see.

Addressing his girlfriend, Nelly affectionately wrote, “Sometimes all you can say is ‘Thank You.’ Best gift I ever received besides my kids!!!! You showed out, Shawty!!! Love you @ashanti.”

The “Foolish” singer responded to her man in the comments with a playful and flirtatious message. She said, “Ur welcome, bighead! Your face was priceless! ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ Love u too! Pound town [as] soon as I get back to the house! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£âœˆï¸”

The big reveal happened at Nelly’s “G.I. Moe” military-themed bash, which fell shortly before his Nov. 2 birthday.

The couple was dressed in all black at the party and sported firearm accessories, such as a bulletproof vest and fake guns.

Footage and photos from the Halloween event showed Jermaine Dupree, Toya Johnson, Monica and King George all in attendance.

Ashanti and Nelly previously dated from 2003 to 2013.

Although rumors swirled for months that they were dating again, the couple only confirmed their rekindled romance this past September. Clips of musicians singing ’90s hits to each other and being lovey-dovey around Ashanti’s mid-October birthday made headlines last month.

