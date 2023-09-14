MadameNoire Featured Video

The world is gagging after Ashanti and Nelly confirmed they’re on again two decades after they initially got together.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the MTV VMAs, Ashanti blessed the pink carpet with her presence, donning a sheer champagne-colored gown with a guitar pick-shaped cutout in the center revealing her goodies. Ashanti had her breasts covered with two green rhinestone turtles.

The “Body On Me” songstress rocked an updo that gave Harlem Renaissance vibes, and the edges screamed Josephine Baker. But what drew even more attention was the clutch Ms. Ma’am held. On one half of the clutch was a cute, throwback photo of her and Nelly.

Although the singer walked the carpet alone, Nelly performed at the VMAs pre-show with NLE Choppa.

The “Foolish” hitmaker wasn’t the only one confirming dating rumors.

The “Just a Dream” rapper spoke with Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost, on her show Boss Moves with Rasheeda, where he told the world he and Ashanti were “cool again.”

“Yeah, we cool again,” he unveiled. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was like, I don’t think, was planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, ‘Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.’”

He continued, “’Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we’re wrong, but we’re going to stand on it, you know what I mean?”

Romance speculations surrounded the two, and a source even revealed that they were “back together” and “very happy,” which MadameNoire reported.

But the two never confirmed themselves. Prior to the validation, paparazzi spotted the two attending the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas in April.

The Grammy Award-winning artists’ relationship history goes back to 2003 when they met at a Grammy press conference for nomination announcements.

Ashanti recalled to VH1’s Behind the Music Nelly asking for her autograph, but in the iconic photo, it seemed she was giving him her number.

Over the years, the two continued denying the relationship rumors, claiming to be “just friends.”

In 2010, Nelly told VladTV that the media made things out to be more than what they were.

“To me, our relationship has been based in the media because there’s nothing we ever said about it,” the “Hot in Herre” singer conveyed. “People tend to put us together, and then they split us up whenever they feel…we find it funny. We just look, and whatever the media says, I guess we roll with!”