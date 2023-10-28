MadameNoire Featured Video

Gunplay was recently detained again by authorities in Miami.

On Oct. 25, the 44-year-old rapper was reportedly arrested for violating a restraining order granted to his estranged wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales. Officials from the Miami-Dade County Jail confirmed Gunplay was apprehended shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday when the Florida Department of Corrections Community Control received a notification from his electronic monitoring device. The device captured the troubled reality star driving toward Vonshae’s home. Deputies from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Vonshae’s home before the Maybach Music Group artist could interact with his estranged spouse.

Gunplay was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail and will remain behind bars until his next court date on Nov. 7.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, this is the eighth time the “Power Circle” rapper has violated Vonshae’s restraining order. He is prohibited from coming within 500 feet of the Love & Hip-Hop Miami star.

Gunplay reportedly lost custody of his daughter in early October.

The arrest comes just one month after Gunplay reportedly lost custody of his daughter. A source told TMZ Hip Hop earlier this month that the court granted Vonshae full custody of their adorable daughter Osanna Ohana, born in March.

The 24-year-old Instagram model can petition the court and request that custody be reinstated to her estranged husband. However, it’s unclear if the muse will be willing to seek a change in the court order, considering Gunplay’s documented history of abuse and inconsistent court hearing attendance.

According to the insider, Gunplay allegedly missed three hearings connected to Vonshae’s restraining order. If he misses another hearing, the restraining order will become permanent, preventing him from seeing his daughter until she’s 18. The anonymous source connected to the former pair claimed the emcee can only communicate with his daughter via the TalkingParents app. Visits must be scheduled and monitored by the court.

Vonshae is reportedly requesting child support from the embattled rapper, and the amount will be determined at a later date. In September, the reality television personality told fans on Instagram Live that she was working hard to divorce the rapper after he was arrested in August for allegedly pointing an AK-47 rifle at her and their daughter during a drunken rage. But splitting from the star won’t be a smooth process. Vonshae claimed Gunplay was unwilling to sign the divorce papers.

“So, I’m stuck,” the frustrated mother told fans on Instagram. “Unfortunately, in Florida, I cannot divorce him without his permission. Unless he goes to jail convicted or he’s a mental institution patient.”

