MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop: Miami‘s Vonshae Taylor-Morales disclosed on Wednesday, Oct. 4, that rapper Gunplay’s drug abuse caused their daughter’s heart defect. The internet immediately slammed her.

Vonshae took to Instagram Live and explained that her daughter, Osanna Ohana, born in March, developed her heart defect because of the father, Gunplay (real name Richard Welton Morales Jr.), doing drugs.

“The reason my daughter had a heart defect is because of his drug abuse history,” the reality star stated. “Like, he was the cause of [Osanna’s] heart defect. Y’all can Google this. Anybody who abuses cocaine, ketamine, which he did, too.”

She said he overdosed on ketamine twice.

“It causes cognitive disorders and dysfunctions and s—t like that,” Vonshae continued, “So, that’s why my daughter’s heart was f—d up, and he took it really hard. And I just wasn’t with it. I told him…’ Look, the moment you start using, I’m out.’ So, I thought giving him the ultimatum was going to keep him doing well. Clearly, that s—t went out the window.”

The LHHM star added that many of their big fights started when he began using again. She had suspicions after noticing a change in his skin color and how he weirdly sniffed but believed him when he told her it was simply allergies.

According to the National Library of Medicine, paternal exposure can impact the partner’s ability to conceive, whether it be drugs, diseases or alcohol. However, “a father does not share a blood connection with a pregnancy, so medications or chemicals that are in their bloodstream do not reach the developing baby. Substances that a male is exposed to might be present in small amounts in semen.”

The substances can impact the sperm, but none are proven to cause an increased chance of congenital disabilities.

According to NYU Langone Health, babies with congenital heart defects may experience symptoms like crying, rapid breathing, weight gain, trouble feeding, irritability or excessive sweating.

Commenters castigated Vonshae for blaming Gunplay instead of taking responsibility for marrying him, knowing he had a drug addiction.

“Imagine marrying someone named ‘Gunplay’ then being surprised about his behavior.”

“So [you] had a baby with an addict?! [Why] would [you] do that?”

“So, now it’s all on him…hold yourself accountable as well. You knew he was doing cocaine when you not only slept with him, you married him. Take responsibility.”

“So, she knew all these flaws before she screwed him. Now, she wants the world to know. So, what does she want us to do about it? I feel bad for the baby, but honey, you’re grown.”