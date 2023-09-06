MadameNoire Featured Video

Gunplay’s wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, wants to divorce the rapper following his tumultuous arrest incident in August, but parting ways from the Maybach Music star won’t be easy.

On Sept. 2, Vonshae took to Instagram Live with an update about her divorce filing. The matriarch shared that Gunplay wasn’t willing to sign the divorce papers. “So, I’m stuck,” the Love & Hip-Hop star told fans on Instagram. “Unfortunately, in Florida, I cannot divorce him without his permission. Unless he goes to jail convicted or he’s a mental institution patient.”

Gunplay was reportedly arrested in August for allegedly pointing an AK-47 rifle at his wife and daughter.

On Aug. 19, Gunplay, real name Richard Morales, was arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47 rifle at his wife and daughter, Osanna. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Vonshae claimed that the rapper became violent after she asked him to turn down the volume while he was playing Call of Duty so their daughter wouldn’t wake up, according to XXL.

After she asked him to keep the noise level down, Gunplay allegedly became angry and began throwing glass cups and liquor bottles at her. At one point, he reportedly picked up a rifle and pointed it at his wife’s chest, shouting, “I will blow your (expletive) back,” an arrest form obtained by CBS News noted.

The disillusioned wife alleged that her husband’s violent outburst was connected to his excessive alcohol use.

“Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him,” she captioned the heartbreaking post. Gunplay has since been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse.

During her Instagram Live Session on Saturday, Vonshae confessed that she still had love for the rapper despite his issues with alcohol and substance abuse.

“He do love me. I love him. That’s my best friend. But, unfortunately, sometimes you have to let the person you love go so he can find himself. And I want him to find himself and to get help. We do have a child together, so it is what it is,” the reality TV star said. “I’m not a evil bitch. We’re not fighting. Yeah, no. We all know he has issues. He needs help. He’s going to get the help he needs. And we will co-parent. That’s all we want to do.”

Vonshae recorded a video of the rapper smashing a TV during an argument.

Before updating fans about the divorce filing, Vonshae shared a since-deleted video of her husband drunkenly smashing their TV after a heated argument. In the short clip, Gunplay asked his soon-to-be ex-wife if she threw out his belongings. When she did not answer, the rapper flew into a heated rage and broke their flat-screen television. The matriarch also shared another video of a sober Gunplay laughing about the incident the following day.

In the caption, Vonshae claimed that the rapper exploded because she “poured out HIS Hennessy AFTER he kept buying liquor.”

“This BEEN a issue,” the mother and model wrote, noting how she had been contemplating separating from the “Power Circle” artist for a while now. “I thought during my pregnancy, since things were better, he will be okay. After Osanna came and got sick, he returned to his old ways. I have plenty of recordings of incidents like this and how his aggression, drinking and using progressed over time.”

Wow, this is really scary.

MadameNoire sends love to Vonshae during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Hitmaka Complained About ‘P**** Rap,’ Baby Tate Clapped Back With ‘P**** Rap’