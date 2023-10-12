MadameNoire Featured Video

Vonshae Taylor-Morales claimed she and Gunplay’s marriage went left in June after he gifted Rick Ross an iced-out necklace while their daughter battled serious health issues.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star opened up about her and Gunplay’s relationship woes in an Oct. 8 teaser for the latest episode of the We In Miami podcast.

Vonshae explained that things went sour over the “chain situation” because Gunplay gifted the Maybach Music Group founder with the expensive piece of jewelry without consulting her first regarding the hefty purchase. The 24-year-old mother of one alleged that the “Power Circle” artist wasn’t as flushed with funds as the public may assume.

She noted that her and Gunplay’s “priorities” differed — and that she didn’t understand why he felt the need to gift a multimillionaire with a chain he could afford himself. Despite the appearances of her husband’s lavish gift-giving, Vonshae claimed her parents were the ones keeping the couple financially afloat.

“I felt like my priorities were my daughter, her health and our finances. His priorities were, ‘I want this certain look,'” she stated.

“People keep saying I married this man for money — there was no money to have!” Vonshae exclaimed. “My dad was making sure we had [what we needed] because when I met him [Gunplay], he was fucked up. I married for love, not for money.”

Vonshae and Gunplay got married in August 2022. In the teaser, the Kentucky native also discussed what it was like to become a mommy after allowing the rapper to finesse his way into her home and heart.

Vonshae said her and Gunplay’s time together in her home turned from a few days into a few weeks when they first started dating.

The rapper suggested that the two live together after a month and a half of not leaving his wife’s crib. Vonshae obliged.

“We moved in together, we was having fun — [on] my dad’s expense,” she recalled. “I found out I was pregnant, we were dating, we hadn’t even known each other long enough. Like, what the fuck am I finna do with a whole baby right now? And clearly, he was wasn’t nowhere near financially stable, so I’m like, ‘Damn, we finna bring a baby into a broke house?'”

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star admitted that the two had unprotected sex and Gunplay didn’t always pull out.

“Don’t be a dumbass like me,” she advised other women. “All the love, the dick, all that, it ain’t worth it.”

Play

Vonshae announced that she was filing for divorce in August after Gunplay, born Richard Morales, pulled a gun out on her and their baby girl Osanna Ohana, who they welcomed in February.

The mother of one shared on Instagram that Gunplay began “using” again and developed a “very bad drinking problem.” She claimed the horrifying incident occurred after she asked her husband to lower his volume while playing Call of Duty on his Xbox so their child could sleep.

