MadameNoire Featured Video

Kodak Black loves Donald Trump so much that he would gladly give the former president $1 million dollars, according to a clip shared on the Drink Champs YouTube page Oct. 24. The rapper’s comment didn’t sit well with some fans on X (formerly Twitter.)

During the Florida emcee’s forthcoming appearance on the boozy podcast, the hip-hop star opened up about the close connection that he formed with the indicted MAGA leader after the Republican commuted his three-year prison sentence in 2020.

Play

“He is a Gemini. He Gemini gang. His birthday three days after my shit. And that boy, he be vibing out here, too,” the Haitian emcee told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Kodak Black, 26, didn’t fully explain why Trump granted him clemency. Still, the rapper unabashedly told N.O.R.E. that he would look out for the disgraced politician if he was in trouble and needed $1 million.

“Off top. That ain’t even no ‘um um um. How you want it? Your people and them finna come grab it?'” he laughed during his Drink Champs appearance.

On X, a few netizens dragged Kodak for showing support to Trump on Drink Champs, calling him a “clown” and “sellout.”

Naysayers pointed to Trump’s well-documented history of racism against the Black community to further support their strong opposition to the rapper’s corny allegiance with the politician currently facing criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In August, Trump was slammed with criticism when he referred to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a “Rigger”— a thinly veiled term for the N-word — after she announced the racketeering indictment charges against the entrepreneur and his allies for allegedly conspiring to change Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Some fans of the MAGA leader on X claimed it was only right for the rapper to speak in high regard of the twice impeached former president due to his “kind” gesture.”

Read all of the wild X commentary below.

Kodak Black’s undying love for the racist billionaire began after the former commuted his three-year federal prison sentence connected to weapon charges stemming from a 2019 arrest.

In 2019, the “ZEZE” hitmaker pleaded guilty to falsifying information on federal documents that he used to purchase firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions, the Associated Press reported.

Using the false info, the rapper was able to purchase “a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon,” the outlet noted. One of the firearms was reportedly retrieved from the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida.

After Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, was granted clemency, the Trump Administration released a statement explaining why they chose to help free the hip-hop star from his lengthy prison sentence.

“Black is a prominent artist and community leader,” officials noted. “He has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.”

Trump officials applauded the “Skrilla” artist for donating $50,000 to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 in his Florida hometown and for providing “funding and supplies to daycare centers.”

The rapper’s clemency received support from Ohio pastor and former Trump advisor Darrell Scott, Gucci Mane and former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik, who the controversial politician also pardoned.

Kodak Black isn’t the only rapper who has strongly supported Trump over the last decade.

Earlier this month, rising femcee Sexyy Red praised Trump for “getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lil Wayne— who was also pardoned by the Trump Administration in 2020 — publicly endorsed the goofy politician during his presidential bid.

RELATED CONTENT: Monica Sets The Record Straight After Kodak Black Dating Rumors Surface