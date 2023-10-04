MadameNoire Featured Video

“Pound Town” rapper Sexyy Red wants Donald Trump back in office, but some netizens on X, formerly Twitter, weren’t feeling the rising hip-hop star’s political stance. Red professed her love for the former President during an appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von on Oct. 3.

Red’s questionable support for “45” came to light when Theo asked the St. Louis native if more people in the “hood” were going to support Trump ahead of election season.

“I like Trump!” the 25-year-old rhymer blurted.

“Yeah, they support him in the hood,” she continued. “At first, I don’t think people was fucking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little shit against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.”

Red praised the notorious MAGA leader for handing out stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic before complimenting the indicted Republican’s annoying sense of humor.

“We need him back because them stimulus checks? Trump, we miss you! I love Trump. He’s funny to me. I used to watch his interviews, him talking to people… he’s bold. He’s funny. We need people like him,” she told Theo.

Yikes!

X users slammed Red for supporting Trump.

To no surprise, Trump opponents dragged Red for supporting the politician, who has a racist track record against the Black community.

Trump foes cited the deplorable ads that the former president published in 1989 – calling for the death penalty to be instated – after the Exonerated Five were wrongfully convicted for the brutal NYC rape of Trisha Meili, a white jogger. To make matters even worse, the controversial real estate tycoon did not apologize for the hateful ad campaign after the Five were exonerated in 2022.

Folks heated about the rapper’s love for Trump claimed that Red’s career would crumble due to her support for the disgraced politician.

“And that’s the end of that. She had a nice run,” penned one X user.

Another person commented, “That’s one way to ruin your industry plant career.”

A netizen named Mrs. Beebody opined, “She just gave me another reason not to support her, at all. Idk why POC supports that man.”

Sadly, a few knuckleheads rushed in to defend Red online.

Fans of Red — who also repped for Trump — argued that Black people benefited from the former president’s stimulus money, tax break and the PPP loans that were distributed during the pandemic.

One delusional Trump supporter claimed that it was “more feasible” to support the billionaire businessman– who is currently under a gag order for making inflammatory remarks about a clerk presiding over his fraud trial in NYC. The X user said that they would rather see the St. Louis femcee support Trump over President Biden, who allegedly gave “free money to Israel and Ukraine to fund war and human traffickers.”

Don’t believe it? Read all of the crazy reactions below.

Red’s undying love for Trump seems like a weird political ploy to pull in support from Black voters ahead of election season. But really, Red? All it takes is a little free money and a few pardons, and Trump automatically gets your vote?

This is just LOUD AND WRONG!

I won’t front, “Pound Town” is a catchy tune, but it won’t stop me and other folks with some sense online from forgetting Trump’s glaring history of racism against Black people.

It’s no secret that Trump refused to rent to Black tenants in the late ‘60s and falsified apartment ads to prevent Black applicants from applying.

We can’t forget the harm and danger that he placed upon Wandrea “Shaye Moss” and her mother, Ruby, after he accused the Georgia-based election workers of voter fraud.

Moss and Ruby were subjected to death threats and forced to quit their jobs after the former president and his goons accused them of stealing votes for the Democrats during the 2020 presidential election. Trump allegedly called Ruby a “hustler” and “a professional vote scammer.” Thankfully, their names were cleared from the baseless investigation in 2022.

Donald Trump’s racism has been well documented. Sexyy Red better do her research and get out of the sunken place before it’s too late.

Watch Red’s full interview with Theo below. What are your thoughts?

