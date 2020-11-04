Madamenoire Featured Video

I regret writing about Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot. Because I’ve lost interest in their very strange relationship. But in an effort to tell the full story and correct yesterday’s report, I feel compelled to share Denise’s side of the story.

After the news went viral that she broke up with Lil Wayne because he supported Donald Trump, Bidot hopped on Twitter to refute the claim.

In a since-deleted tweet, she denied the story from Love B Scott, writing, “I did NOT. This is absolutely false. [wide eye emoji,] The initial rumor was that Bidot she broke up with Wayne because of his endorsement. Instead, it was the opposite.

Later, in her Instagram story, she wrote, “Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote… It’s definitely 2020.”

The message was captured by Gossip in the City.

Later, Wayne tweeted something nonsensical, which may or may not have been in reference to Denise and the breakup.

A source told The Neighborhood Talk, when Denise posted the picture endorsing Biden, with the hashtag, #notrumpforme, she later posted a picture of Wayne in her story saying, “Let me be clear this my king. I love him.”

But apparently, that wasn’t enough. Wayne saw the post and unfollowed her. And although she eventually removed it, he kicked her out.

