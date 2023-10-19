MadameNoire Featured Video

Dancer and influencer Mr. Boris Becker bodied the Congolese whine with rapper Offset in videos posted on Instagram on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 13 and 14).

In one video, donning all Black, Becker taught Offset, who rocked a green hoodie and sweatpants set with white flowers, dance moves to Offset’s “Hop Out the Van,” released on Oct. 13.

“Like this,” Becker instructed to the cadence of the former Migos track. He then began to egg Offset on as he proved his hips didn’t lie. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, Offset, yeah, Newset, yeah…You got it, bro!”

An amped-up Becker turned his attention to the camera with France in the background, yelling at viewers to dance correctly.

“That’s why [we’re] talking,” Becker said. “Bro, we are the best dancers in the world. Stop always moving your face like this.”

He began rocking his neck back and forth, a subtle dance moves people do to music.

“Okay? Calm down!”

Another video comprised them dancing to “Papa Mobimba” by Koffi Olomide.”

Commenters sounded off in the comments about the unexpected collaboration. Others believe it’s a sign that more African Americans should get in touch with their African roots.

“Offset like the coolest celebrity to be around, dude. Don’t ever act like he too good to be human.”

“Offset is the most approachable person. I see why Cardi don’t play about him, and Cardi is very approachable, too!! They are perfect for each other.”

“POV: @offsetyrn ancestry DNA test results : [100]% Congolese.”

“The guy managed to make an American rapper dance on the Ndombolo. That’s when you realize the level Mr. Boris has reached.”

“Offset has one of the best personalities I’ve seen in rappers. The man knows how to hold a conversation in interviews, he’s funny, and he is talented. We need to see more of him.”

“He killed it and to Koffi Olomide no less. He’s minted.”

“See how cool it is to be an African. We know y’all AAs don’t like us, but we still party better.”

Let’s not forget Offset dancing bachata with influencer Kai Cenat.

Some folks may be surprised that Offset successfully executed Congolese moves. However, many remember when the “Clout” rapper danced bachata online with Kai Cenat and a group of guys, specifically to “Obsesión” by Aventura. Offset moved his hips like he had been dancing bachata his entire life.

We can’t forget his wife and rapper Cardi B filming the “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker grooving to bachata. Or when Offset had a dance battle with Cardi’s grandmother.

Play

Offset is a Georgia boy who likely learned to move his hips from his Dominican and Trinidadian. Thanks, Cardi!