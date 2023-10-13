MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B was surprised with another incredible gift from her loving husband, Offset. On Oct. 11, the “Up” rapper took to Instagram to show fans a beautiful floral display that her hubby created in honor of her 31st birthday.

Pink and red roses were scattered throughout the Bronx native’s home, leading to a beautiful display of rose-shaped hearts adorned with the rapper’s name in bold.

“Oh, wow! So this is why you were rushing me to go downstairs and eat,” the Grammy Award-winner gushed in her video post.

On the ground, a sea of roses surrounded the astonishing birthday tribute and hot pink balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday.” Cardi gasped in excitement as she got closer to the sweet gift.

“Wow! Oh my God, this nigga! I swear to God! Wow! I love you,” she said. “Thank you.”

In the caption, Cardi praised Offset for the fantastic present.

“Thank you so much, babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me,” she penned.

“I love your skin; I love your face. I love your body, your ankles; I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you, lmaaooooo.”

Fans and a few celebrities sent love and birthday wishes to honor the femcee’s 31st year around the sun. Some applauded Offset for showing up and showing out with his sweet gift.

“I love this for you!!!! He did that!! Happy birthday,” penned Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris.

Yandy Smith commented, “Yesssssss Set, you did that! Happy Birthday baby boo. God Bless.”

Entrepreneur and content creator Vinny Belmont joked, “I would love this but immediately be like, ‘Who is vacuuming this.'”

A fourth Instagram fan said, “One thing about Offset is he go out his way to keep his wife happy.”

That’s a fact!

Offset has been known to show his love and affection for Cardi in the past with some extravagant gifts.

In September, the father of five surprised the “Bongos” rhymer with another dazzling display of roses to celebrate six years of marriage. Filled with gorgeous red and pink long-stemmed roses, the stunning display stood at the entrance of their lavish abode, surrounded by tall candles.

In 2022, the “Motorsport” rapper gifted his wife a lavish Richard Mille watch and what appeared to be an expensive Himalayan Crocodile Birkin in honor of her 30th birthday.

According to Wrist Advisor, the expensive timepiece typically ranges between $60,000 and $1,300,000. Offset probably coughed up a lot of dough for the bag, too. According to Sotheby’s, the highly sought-after handbag retails for $61,700 depending on color, size, location and detailing.

The “Versace” rapper left Cardi speechless in 2021 when he purchased her a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Cardi told fans she had been thinking about investing “in short-term home rental properties” in D.R., but she didn’t know Offset was listening to her big ideas.

“Well, I was wrong,” Cardi penned. “I just can’t believe this! This was so amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talking to you about it. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack, and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this.”

Damn! Must be nice.

Before celebrating her birthday with family and friends, the “WAP” rhymer thanked fans for sending her birthday “love” online.

“It means everything to me,” she penned on X (formerly Twitter).

