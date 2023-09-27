MadameNoire Featured Video

Offset is the latest rapper to be subjected to an awkward AF interview with budding internet star Bobbi Atlhoff.

The rising YouTube podcaster, 26, posted a snippet Sept. 25 of her cringey back and forth with the “Jealously” rapper, 31. Playing on her infamously uninterested interview style, Bobbi flatly stated that she wasn’t particularly intrigued by the Altanta-repping artist.

The comment prompted her and Offset to go back and forth about who’s team initiated contact for the interview — and who knew least about the other.

“They had to show me who Bobbi was. I thought they were talking about Bobby Boucher,” Offset joked, referencing the protagonist of 1998’s The Waterboy, played by Adam Sandler.

“They had to show me your TikTok, I couldn’t even Google you. I had to do a TikTok search… Google’s not there yet. You’re not there yet. But you’ll be there,” the rapper shadily quipped.

The Really Good Podcast has gone viral for its interviews with Drake, Lil Yachty and YouTuber Funny Marco. Bobbi teased that the latest episode, featuring Offset, would “probably” drop Sept. 28 on YouTube.

Instagram users joked about how Offset ate up her sarcastic remarks with his own quick-witted sass in the podcaster’s comments.

“He demolished her😂.” “Offset eating her up 😭😭😭” “Lmaoo Offset is funny asf 😂🤣, sis ain’t even on Google!” “Pulled out the uno reverse card on her 😂.” “😂 Offset ate you up a little bits.”

Earlier this month, Offset enjoyed a full day of laughing, dancing and lighthearted fun with online sensation Kai Cenat and the streamer’s friends. Offset even answered a call from his wife, Cardi B, and put her on speaker phone during the 24-hour-long livestream.

The Atlanta rapper even got his bachata on with his new crew.

Offset tweeted about how much the weekend of silliness meant to him on Sept. 17. Hip-hop fans will recall that almost one year ago, the father of five lost his lifelong friend and Migos co-performer, Takeoff.

Kai also publicly shared the heartwarming message Offset sent to him following their time together.

“‘Really thankful for the time and fun, bro. The whole gang love them niggas like they my brothers,” Offset wrote. “Thank you, bro. I haven’t had fun like this in life in a long time. Bro, I needed that in my life. Been so serious for so long, niggas been going through shit with no fun. Thank you, thank you.”

