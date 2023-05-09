MadameNoire Featured Video

The “Bayou Barbie” Angel Reese will be making her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut soon. Reese, the 21-year-old basketball star who led the LSU Tigers to victory during the NCAA Championship, will be featured as a model in the upcoming 2023 Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.

On May 8, the coveted sports publication teased a photo from the upcoming shoot that captured the 6-foot-3 forward showing off her fit physique in a purple two-piece bikini by Indah Clothing. The star player rocked her hair in wavy beach curls as she stared at the camera head-on, confidently pointing to her championship ring finger.

The melanated princess glowed against the beaming rays of the Los Angeles sun, where the young baller conducted the photoshoot alongside famed photographer Yu Tsai.

The hardworking LSU forward’s big photo op couldn’t have come at a better time.

After guiding the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship, the Maryland native was crowned The Final Four’s “Most Outstanding Basketball Player.” She is also one of the top NIL earners in the U.S. The star has earned over $1.3 million from lucrative brand deals with companies like Coach, Amazon, Mercedes-Benz, etc.

While reflecting on her success with Sports Illustrated, Reese gushed about the overwhelming support she has received from fans.

“Having so many people come back to me and say, ‘You guys have changed the game. You guys have been a part of history.’ I embraced that,” Reese told the publication. “Just being able to be a part of this has just been amazing for me this year, and it’s been a blessing.”

Reese says she and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark are on good terms following her championship taunt.

The LSU star captivated supporters and ruffled a few feathers after celebrating her tournament win in the face of Iowa State’s Caitlin Clark. The viral taunt sparked a massive debate about the ethics of sportsmanship online, but despite criticism, Reese unapologetically stood her ground. According to the shining athlete, she and Clark are on good terms despite backlash about the viral moment.

“Caitlin and I are cool,” the basketball champ said. “It’s just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash. The women’s side gets penalized for it, or we’re considered as not being ladylike and that we’re not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are. Women can be competitive.”

Before jumping into the shoot, Reese said she was a little nervous about stripping down into her swimsuit in front of the crew. But eventually, she opened up after she began to feel comfortable.

“I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body,” the “Bayou Barbie” said. “I had on thong bathing suits, and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable. ”

She added, “I work out a lot… I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”

Congrats to Angel Reese!

